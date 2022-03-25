BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works approved two major equipment purchases Monday.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson awarded a $63,940 bid to American Pump Repair & Service of New Palestine to rebuild the West Main Street lift station across the road from McDonald’s.
Later, they approved a $22,887 bid from All-Star Communications for new video management operating software and three servers for data storage. The cost will be shared by the fire, wastewater and water departments.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said a request for additional security cameras will be coming at a future meeting.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said the West Main Street lift station, at more than 20 years of age, “is outdated in every aspect of the game.”
Over the past year, Lanning has led an effort to update each of the city’s lift stations so they have like telemetry and pumps.
Like the other projects, he expects supply chain issues to delay receipt and installation of equipment — as much as five or six months — but hopes to have work completed by fall.
Unlike other lift stations, this one is the most expensive as it will require a new concrete pad, a new power supply and increased equipment costs.
“It is absolutely the oldest and most relic of all our lift stations,” Lanning stated.
When all of the lift stations have been upgraded, they will all be tied into an alert system. On purpose, employees will not have remote access to operate the systems.
“At any time, I can tell what pumps are running,” he said. “I have no controls. Be it the times that we’re in, we don’t want to have any remote controls to anything we do because if we have control, somebody else can also get control.
“What we want is to be alerted to the condition, the status of our lift stations, and we want to arrive on site within 3-5 minutes after we have an alarm,” Lanning explained. Employees would be alerted when pumps don’t come on when they are supposed to, if a station loses power or if the lift station has gone to a higher level than desired.
Later, he and City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the city’s whole effluent toxicity (WET) testing efforts are moving to more desirable results, with three passed tests in the last five months and two in the last three.
Through investigation, it looks like nickel and pH as culprits in failed tests. Three consecutive months of passed WET tests is the goal.
Currently, the city is spending about $160,000 a year on sampling and testing. Lanning is hoping to reduce those costs by $60,000 to $100,000 in the next year.
During the council meeting, Lanning said a bypass valve will be installed in the force main near South Broadway. While the work takes place, the force main will drop into the main sewer line. As a result, a sewer odor may be detected until the project has been completed.
He said chemicals will used to try and counter the odor during the work.
The valve is necessary, Dohner explained, because there is no way to shut off or divert the flow in the event the line is hit or damaged.
Work on the long-term control plan project at the wastewater plant is on schedule, Lanning said. While most of the work to date has been below grade, work has shifted to above ground and is in full swing.
Once completed, it is his goal to make the facility accessible to school groups for tours with displays explaining the wastewater treatment process.
“Now is not really the time to visit without a guide,” Lanning said. “I want to make it a tour-ready facility. I want it to be an educational place for our community.
“I want elementary kids through high school kids to be able to go out, visit each station, and see a museum-style placard that says this is what we’re doing here and this is how it benefits our community.”
