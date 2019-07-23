340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Upcoming events
- Friends of the Library will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Quilter’s weekend Friday and Saturday.
Youth programs
- Coloring and crafts for kids and teens from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Storytime meets at 3 p.m. every Monday through July unless there is another children’s or teen program. Storytime is for ages 3 and up.
Adult programs
- Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
- Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
New titles available
History: “The Last Pirate of New York: A Ghost Ship, a Killer and the Birth of a Gangster Nation” by Rich Cohen.
Biography: “Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties” by Tom O’Neill.
Audio book: “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert.
Entertainment: “Woodstock 50th Anniversary: An Inside Look at the Movie that Shook Up the World and Defined a Generation” by Dale Bell. “Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music” by Michael Lang. “Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music” by Daniel Bukszpan.
Literature and fiction: “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Almost Midnight” by Paul Doiron. “The Big Four” by Agatha Christie. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts.
Science fiction: “Sophia, Princess Among Beasts” by James Patterson.
Comics and graphic novels: “DC Super Heroes: My First Book of Girl Power” by Julie Merberg. “The Man of Steel” by Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, Jason Fabok, Kevin Maguire and Ryan Sook.
Children: “Benjamin Franklin: A Nonfiction Companion to Magic Tree House No. 32: To the Future, Ben Franklin!” by Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce. “Maxi’s Secrets: Or What You Can Learn from a Dog” by Lynn Plourde. “Picnic with Olivler” by Mika Sorig. “The Secret Life of Pets” by Stephane Lapuss. “This is My Book!” by Mark Pett. “What to Do with a String” by Jane Yolen. “Otis and the Kittens” by Loren Long.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
Chilton database
Are you a do-it-yourself mechanic? Check out the library’s Chilton Library Database to access step-by-step service and repair procedures for over 2,600 vehicles.
The database includes wiring diagrams, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic codes, plus photos, illustrations and videos.
Visit the library for more information on how to use this information.
Follow the Butler Public Library on Instagram. Sign up on Instagram, but be certain to pick the correct photo of the library, as there is more than one Butler Public Library on Instagram.
Poster printer
The library has a poster printer available for public use. A two-foot by three-foot black-and-white print is $5. A two-foot by three-foot full color print is $7.
Mobile application
The Butler Public Library’s mobile application can be downloaded from either the Apple Store or Google Play.
With this app, users can link their library cards and check out books using their phone’s bar code, stay current on upcoming events, search the catalog, access accounts, renew books, place holds and pay fines.
DVDs available through Evergreen
Butler Public Library patrons can request a limited selection of DVDs through the Evergreen Indiana system.
For more information, visit the circulation desk.
Shop on Amazon
Library patrons have the opportunity to shop on Amazon and help the Friends of the Butler Public Library at the same time.
Visit the library’s website and click on the Amazon link. A percentage of all purchases will be donated to Friends of the Library.
Mobile hot spots available
The Butler Public Library has mobile hot spots available for checkout.
These devices are available only to patrons with a Butler Public Library card as a taxpaying resident of the City of Butler or a subscription cardholder, 18 years of age and up and library fines below $10.
Express checkout
The library allows patrons to check out best-selling books for a seven-day period without renewal.
In addition, patrons can view future book releases and request a hold on the library’s website.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.