BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has announced seating guidelines for boys and girls basketball and wrestling meets.
Boys and girls varsity and reserve basketball
Main gym capacity will be 300 people — 225 home fans and 75 visiting fans. There will be no cheerleaders from visiting schools. Attendance will be monitored with hand-held clickers.
All seating will require social distancing and the use of face masks.
Concessions will be available with food items only sold in pre-packaged form.
Gates will open 45 minutes before the start of the game. Visiting fans will use the north parking lot and enter through Door 19. Home fans will use the east parking lot and enter through Door 25.
There will be no ticket sales at the door. All tickets will be sold by digital means at Ticket Spicket.
Varsity and reserve wrestling
Wrestling meets will be held in the main gymnasium when schedules allow. Otherwise, matches will take place in the Eastside Thunderdome.
Main gym capacity will be 300 people. Thunderdome capacity will be 100 people — 70 fans in bleachers, with 30 chairs for wrestlers, socially distanced.
Gates will open 45 minutes before the start of the match.
For matches in the main gym (east), visiting fans will use the north parking lot and enter through Door 19. Home fans will use the east parking lot and enter through Door 25.
For matches in the Thunderdome (west), all fans will enter through Door 5.
There will be no ticket sales at the door. All tickets will be sold by digital means at Ticket Spicket.
Swimming and gymnastics
Parents of Eastside athletes in gymnastics and swimming should follow DeKalb High School guidelines and restrictions for these events.
