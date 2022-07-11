Butler, IN (46721)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.