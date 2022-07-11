BUTLER — Area cookers rolled up their sleeves to prepare their best recipes at the second annual Butler Barbecue Festival Saturday.
Five teams gathered to prepare chicken, ribs, chili and a side dish for a team of judges to review.
Tracey Robideau of Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ came away with three of the four individual prizes, and as a result, was grand champion of the event.
Robideau, in her first solo competition, placed first for chicken, chili and ribs.
“We do a boneless, skinless chicken thigh, and I stuffed it with cream cheese and cheddar and wrapped them in bacon,” she said.
Robideau used the tried and true brisket chili at the restaurant. “I think the brisket that gives it the extra flavor,” she said. “We smoke the brisket, and once it’s done, we cube it up and put it in the chili. I think it’s the brisket that sets it apart.”
For the ribs, Robideau said she smoked them at 275 degrees, using a mixture of pecan and cherry wood for a great smoke flavor that was complimentary to the rubs she used.
Last year’s grand champion, Megan Rosswurm of Meg’s Egg, repeated her win for best side dish, with a twist, naming it “Hoosier Daddy.”
“For this year, I did a twist on last year’s winning side, which was smoked mac and cheese with bacon,” she said. “This year, I added Indiana sweet corn on top with barbecue. I call it Hoosier Daddy.”
It’s a creation she’s used for three or four years and decided to try it out in competition.
Also competing were Coakley BBQ, Hoosier BBQ and Whitaker Bar-B-Que.
Meg’s Egg was second in chili and third in chicken. Hoosier BBQ placed second in the chicken and ribs categories. Whitaker was second in the chili category. Coakley placed third in chili and ribs.
The event raised approximately $1,700 for Relay for Life in DeKalb County. The day included a cruise-in, poker run, vendor booths, silent auction and musical entertainment.
As Relay for Life volunteer Connie Bungard read the names of 40 luminaries — honoring those who have either been lost to or survived cancer. Shannon Marquis rang a purple bell.
