As we dash to and from holiday parties, family gatherings and winter festivities this time of year, it’s important to pause and cherish the family and friends in our lives.
Many of us have this opportunity when we take part in holiday traditions. Each year, my wife, Kay, and I attend a Christmas Eve Candlelight Concert at Grabill Missionary Church to get in the Christmas spirit.
On Christmas Sunday, Kay and I attend the Christmas service at our church, County Line Church of God. Later that afternoon, we have our children and grandchildren gather at our house to share a meal and exchange gifts.
I cherish these family traditions and memories, as they help us remember the true meaning of Christmas and give us a sense of joy to last throughout the year.
Between traveling and shopping, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos the holiday season often brings. I hope you take a few moments this year to reflect on the blessings in your lives, and remember — the birth of Christ is the true meaning of Christmas.
I pray you have a blessed holiday filled with peace and happiness. As always, if you are traveling for the holidays, please remember to drive safely and be aware of other drivers on the road.
Merry Christmas, from my family to yours.
