Nana's Gift Shoppe opens in Butler

BUTLER — A familiar face is in a familiar place.
She also found retirement to be a little boring.
Butler resident Sondra Phillips and Nana’s Gift Shoppe have returned to 201 S. Broadway.
Phillips’ business first started in 1986 as Nana’s Stitchin’ Station in the former Cooper’s Jewelry Store a few doors down the street.
From there, it moved to its present location, back to Cooper’s and other locations in Butler. She also had locations in Auburn and Leo before retiring to care for her ailing husband.
“When Wendell got bad, I decided it was time to come home,” she said, and she worked out of her rural Butler home. “When he passed, I decided I had so much to do … and I thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s time to quit.’”
Retirement lasted about a year.
“Let’s just say, I can’t read enough and I can’t put enough puzzles together not to be bored,” Phillips said with a chuckle.
A construction company had leased the building for office use, and Phillips needed about two weeks to get it ready for her business. Nana’s Gift Shoppe opened Nov. 27.
With Christmas around the corner, she has multiple decorated trees, assorted decorations, kitchen towels, lanterns, birdhouses, cheese blocks, oil paintings, soaps, lotions and flavored dips. With current COVID guidelines, dip tastings aren’t allowed, she noted. Proceeds from the birdhouses and cheese block sales go to a hospice organization.
“I had sold all of my Christmas trees. I had to go buy new Christmas trees,” she said. “I fully did not expect to come back at my age.” Displays include themed trees for the Nativity, Santa, snowmen, gingerbread and hunting to name a few.
Next spring, Phillips is looking at adding children’s toys and baby items.
While in business since the mid-1980s, Phillips said she’s had an interest in decorating since high school.
“I worked for Tombow’s (Greenhouse), and then I worked for Armstrongs,” she said. “I just like to do things for people that they enjoy.
“When I do decorate for people, I start with what they have,” Phillips explained. “I make them get everything out that they want to use and then I grow from there.
“Basically, I try to use as much of their things as I can to decorate, and then I add to it for more to show.”
While Christmas is her favorite season, Phillips said she also enjoys decorating for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Independence Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Because there was such a short turnaround in getting the business open before Christmas, Phillips said she will be closed in January and February for painting and remodeling.
“I haven’t decided exactly what I’m going to do, but I will reopen,” she said.
Phillips is being assisted at the store by Larry and Elaine Warstler. Nana’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“I just enjoy being around the people,” Phillips said.
