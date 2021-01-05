BUTLER — A subcontractor who damaged a curb box during a street project has agreed to pay for the damages, the Butler Board of Works learned Monday.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said subcontractor Dave Harlow Enterprises Inc. reached out to its insurance company, and Hollabaugh stated he has submitted the damage invoices provided by Butler’s street department, plus legal fees.
The insurance company will send a $7,552 payment once the city signs and submits a property-damage release against any further claims against Harlow Enterprises with the High Street project.
Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson authorized Mayor Mike Hartman to sign the release.
Board members approved two contracts for wastewater plant services.
A three-year contract with ADS Environmental Services was approved for wastewater flow monitoring services at $2,625 per month through December 2023.
The second contract with a LaOtto company will convert the plant from ferric chloride to a noncorrosive, biological treatment method.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning explained in the near future, the plant will convert from chlorine to ultraviolet technology to disinfect wastewater. Likewise, he wants to switch from ferric chloride to a noncorrosive, biological treatment method.
Ferric chloride, he said, serves as a coagulant, helping the solids to separate and settle from wastewater for treatment.
“It’s a process that was very common in wastewater for the past 50 years,” Lanning said. “The downside has always been, while it’s an effective coagulant, it’s very harsh. It’s a harsh chemical. It’s harsh on the environment, it’s harsh for us to handle, and it’s corrosive to most anything it touches.”
He explained there are ongoing operating and repair costs in the plant because of corrosion. “We feel that ferric has run its course,” Lanning added.
The board approved a three-phase contract with KML Specialty Chemicals of LaOtto to begin the transition. The transition is expected to take several months to complete, and KML crews will be on site for up to six months during the conversion.
In the first phase, the estimated monthly cost is $6,462, a bit less than with ferric chloride, Lanning said. The estimated monthly cost in the second phase would be $7,860, with the third phase costing about $6,888 per month.
As opposed to possibly spending more than $1 million in treatment plant upgrades, Lanning said the conversion should help the city pass new treatment standards.
Initial tests have produced positive results. The City of Kendallville also uses KML, he said, and has been very pleased with the results.
The conversion has to occur in steps because a straight switch would “kill the plant,” Lanning said.
The City Council approved the third and final readings of three ordinances.
The first is a three-year contract with Advanced Disposal Services for garbage collection and Whitley Environmental for recycling collection.
In 2021, the monthly rate per household will be $15.64. Garbage pickup will be assessed at $9.60, with monthly large-item pickup at $2.56. Recycling will be $3.75. Butler will assess a 67-cent administrative fee, and for 2021 only, the city will deduct 94 cents per month to use up a cash surplus in the garbage fund.
The monthly rate goes up to $17.01 in 2022 and $17.47 in 2023.
The second ordinance sets a $10 fee for items to be notarized at the city utility office.
The third ordinance prohibits parking on Jake Street at Butler’s west end. At previous meetings, it was noted that Indiana Michigan Power has purchased three lots at the south end of the street, with plans to remove the cul-de-sac for a new electrical substation. In addition, there is a potential buyer for the vacant former Dollar General building.
The council also approved a resolution to encumber more than $1.2 million from the 2020 budget to pay for projects expected to be completed this year. The largest amount, $898,757.73, is from the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Territory’s fire equipment replacement. Last month, the purchase of a new fire truck was approved.
Council member Bill White and City Superintendent Eric Dohner were reappointed to the Butler Redevelopment Commission. Lanning and council member Gary Miller were appointed to the Butler Plan Commission.
