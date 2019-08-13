Police make arrests
Timothy Moore, 37, of the 2600 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Kristen Casavant, 37, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. July 30 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Michael Glasser, 36, of the 6800 block of Parrott Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 3 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Riley Bellinger, 23, of the 5800 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Aug. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
