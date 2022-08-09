BUTLER — The Butler Days Festival takes place this week.
Friends of the Library will hold their annual book sale throughout the weekend at the Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway. There will be craft and food vendors on East and West Oak streets.
The fun and activities begin Thursday. The Butler United Methodist Church is hosting a hog roast at 4:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Butler and Concord Township firefighters will play a charity softball game at the Eastside High School softball field. The event will raise funds for the Butler Community Food Pantry that serves residents in the DeKalb County Eastern School District area as well as Franklin Township.
Set up for the Made in DeKalb County showcase is Friday, with the display open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The weekly farmers market is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the west parking lot next to the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
There will be all kinds of fun for the kids. There will be an inflatable bungee run in the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Silly Safari will present animal shows at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana Wild will present three animal shows Saturday, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Jim Barron will perform magic shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sweetcakes will offer face painting and balloon art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be bounce houses and an extreme obstacle course from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Show off your artistic abilities with the chalk walk event. Check-in is from 5-7 p.m. Friday behind Collins Tavern or show up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday to put your ideas on display. Judging is at 3 p.m., with awards at 4 p.m. Saturday.
American Legion Post 202 will serve pork burgers, curly fries and onion rings from 5-8 p.m. Friday The Lamb of God Mennonite Church is hosting a gospel concert and dinner at its location on West Oak Street.
Decorate your vehicles, floats, wagons, golf carts and anything you can think of for the ninth annual light parade begins at 9 p.m. The parade route is East Liberty Street to Elm Street, Elm to Green Street, and Green to Beech Street.
The fun and festivities continue into Saturday.
The Butler Fire Department will serve a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the fire station, 700 W. Main St. At 8 a.m., a 5K walk/run begins in the Butler United Methodist Church parking lot. This event raises funds for the Butler Community Food Pantry.
Polish that hot rod and dust off that show car for the car show in the 100 and 200 blocks of South Broadway. Cars may be entered beginning at 8 a.m., with awards at 1 p.m.
Historic Butler wagon tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Several bands will perform Saturday. The Fuentes & Barry band performs from 10 a.m. to noon on West Oak Street. The Jail Break band performs from 1-4 p.m., also on West Oak St. Triple Shot will give a free concert from 7:30-10 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway.
At dusk, a fireworks show, sponsored by Forest River, will bring the festival to a conclusion. Fireworks will be set off at the elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.