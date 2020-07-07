340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
New materials available
Biography: “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A True (As Told to Me) Story” by Bess Kalb. “The Vagabonds: The Story of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip” by Jeff Guinn. “Rage Against the Minivan: Learning to Parent Without Perfection” by Kristen Howerton.
History: “Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best” by Neal Bascomb. “The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Spinning Silver” and “Uprooted,” both by Naomi Novik. “The Story Peddler” (Weaver trilogy) by Lindsay A. Franklin.
DVD: “A Summer Romance.” “From Friend to Fiance.” “The Last Bridesmaid.”
Children: “Camp Average” and “Camp Average: Double Foul,” both by Craig Battle.
Teen: “Into the Pit,” “Fetch” and “1:35,” all from the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Fazbear Frights series, by Scott Cawthon, Elley Cooper, Carly Anne West and Andrea Waggener.
Library programs resume weekly
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• This Saturday is the next opportunity for children in grades K-12 to read away their fines.
• The next Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program will take place with modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no in-person programs or in-person craft activities this year.
The program, which began Monday, runs for two weeks, concluding July 18. It will resume in October for two more weeks. It will conclude in December with two more weeks.
“It’s going to look different, but that’s OK,” children’s librarian “Miss Anna” said in a video link on the library’s website. More information will be available on the library’s Facebook page and website.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
