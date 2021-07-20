BUTLER — Replacing aging infrastructure is a necessary process, and it comes with a hefty price tag.
The City of Butler has applied for a maximum $5 million State Water Infrastructure (SWIF) grant to address long-needed replacement of water and sewer lines on North Broadway.
Monday, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck and City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh told the City Council to be prepared to raise water rates to help pay for the updates.
How much the rates will increase has not been finalized, Eck said after the meeting.
A water rate study showed the need for a rate increase, Hollabaugh said. The last rate increase was in 2019.
“This is just to cover the water expenses or water accounts,” he said. “There’s been studies regarding other communities. We’re trying to look into what other communities similar in size are charging.
“I know in our last rate study, we were on the lower end, and I think we went conservative with that increase in 2019,” Hollabaugh said. “However, with the expenses coming up … this increase is necessary.”
The ordinance will be introduced at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 2, with the new rates expected to take effect Oct. 1.
Earlier, interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning told the Board of Works one of the conditions of the SWIF grant is that recipients show they have a project ready to start by Jan. 1, 2022.
To accomplish that, the city has hired Donohue & Associates at a cost of `$33,200 to do preliminary design and engineering work for the project.
“If we were not to receive this grant, this is still a project that is still on the board for us,” Lanning explained. “You would just be finding another way to pay for it. This will not be work wasted.”
“It’s going to be very competitive grant process” in hopes of receiving part of the $100 million available, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said. He said more $200 million in funding has been requested by applicants.
“We all know we have problems along North Broadway on the water main side, and the sewer’s not very good either,” he continued. “It’s going to be a big project, but it’s something we definitely need to do.”
In recent years, the city has experienced numerous water main breaks along North Broadway — in some instances multiple events at the same time — in an aging system.
The water main will be replaced between the 100 and 400 blocks of North Broadway, from the stoplight to Monroe Street, Dohner said. Sewer lines will be replaced from the stoplight to the north city limits.
Work will remove all of the lead lines and install new lateral connections to all customers in that section. Some storm system work may be done as well. “Basically, everything on North Broadway will be new,” Dohner said.
“It’s a really tough, tight deadline, but it’s definitely something that’s worth going for,” he added. “We’re moving quickly because we have no choice. It’s got to be 100% designed and ready to go by Jan. 1.”
Grant awards are expected to be announced in early August.
Later, District 3 Council member Gary Miller asked his colleagues to consider making the mayor’s position a full-time role as opposed to its current part-time status.
Mayor Mike Hartman was not present. Council president Eric Johnson presided over both the Board of Works and Council meetings in his absence.
“Not specifically for the current mayor (but) I know personally Mike spends 20-25 hours in the part-time position,” Miller said. “Speaking of Mike, I think he’s gained a lot of traction in our community.
“Some of the things that probably need to take place in the future, we have to ask ourselves if a part-time position is able to accomplish that without wearing out whomever’s in that position,” he said. “We have to create our own opportunities here. We can’t wait for something to develop.
“I think the current mayor has certainly done that, and I would hope that any mayor we have in the future would carry on the progress that’s being created here.”
There was no further discussion on Miller’s proposal.
In other business, by separate 4-0 votes, the City Council approved 10-year real and personal property tax abatements for Therma-Tru. Earlier this month, the company announced a $43.6 million expansion project that will bring 53 new jobs to the community.
American Electric Power will replace all of Butler’s streetlights with LED bulbs at no cost to the city, “as long as we don’t request that they replace a pole,” Eck said. “They also will not be increasing our monthly rate for street lights.” She did not know when the LED conversion will take place.
Earlier this month, the street department auctioned off an older dump truck for $22,400 instead of accepting an $11,500 trade-in offer. Dohner said the buyer paid all of the auction fees. The city will use the funds to pay for a recently-approved dump truck.
“That worked out very, very well for us,” Dohner said of the auction. “It’s something we’ll definitely try again.”
