History of Butler schools
Butler native Craig Berndt has published a new book, “History of Butler’s Schools.” Copies of the book are on sale for $15 at the library.
Upcoming activities
The afternoon book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 to discuss “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin.
The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
There will be a quilting meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. A quilting weekend is set for Jan. 13-15.
The next teen craft day will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. The craft will be a 3D drawing.
Ongoing activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Story Time sessions take place at the following times through November: Beginning readers, K-2, 3:30 p.m. Mondays; Tall Tales, grades 3-5, 4:45 p.m. Mondays; Tiny Tales, 3-5 years, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Toddler Time, 0-2 years, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
New materials available
Audio books: “Always, Clementine” by Carlie Sorosiak. “Hollywood: The Oral History” by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson.
Literature and fiction: “A Quiet Life” by Ethan Joella. “The Wilderwomen” by Ruth Emmie Lang.
Mysteries and thrillers: “All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham. “Biscayne Bay Breach” by Caridad Pineiro. “Breathless” by Amy McCulloch. “Code 6” by James Grippando. “Honolulu Cold Homicide” by R. Barri Flowers. “Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. “Spells for Forgetting” by Adrienne Young.
Teen: “Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong.
Comics and graphic novels: “Bad Kitty: Supercat” by Nick Bruel.
Children: “Treasure Map” (Adventure Friends series) by Brandon Todd. “Sweet Dance Party! (DreamWorks Trolls series), “Bam and the Batwheels!” (DC Batman: Batwheels) and “Cooking with the Birthday Bird” (Step Into Reading) by Glenda Armand, “Level Up! (LEGO Ninjago), “Meet the Singer!” (LEGO City), all from Random House Books for Young Readers.
Free COVID tests
The library is offering free, self-test COVID kits. With these kits, patrons can test at home and have results within 15 minutes.
A maximum of two free kits will be available per patron. Patrons must be 18 years of age or older.
For more information, see a librarian.
1,000 books before kindergarten
The library is starting the free 1,000 books before kindergarten program.
Visitors just need to stop at the library to register their child or children.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services.
A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
