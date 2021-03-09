340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Meetings and events
• The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned for March 12-14.
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, to discuss “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.
• The next Essential Oils class will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in an open session format. Visitors are welcome to ask questions and get answers about different oils.
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
New materials available
Large print: “A Castaway in Cornwall” by Julie Klassen; “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson; “My Year Abroad” by Chang-rae Lee; “The Farm Stand” (An Amish Marketplace novel) by Amy Clipston; “The Forever Girl” (Wildstone series) by Jill Shalvis; “The Coon Hunter and the Kid” by Jack Spaulding.
Audio book: “The Kindest Lie” by Nancy Johnson.
Outdoors and nature: “The Best of Spaulding Outdoors” by Jack Spaulding.
Literature and fiction: “Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig; “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell; “The Recipe Box” (The Heirloom Novels series) by Viola Shipman.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Matter of Life and Death” (Robin Lockwood series) by Phillip Margolin; “A Shot of Murder” (Lucky Whiskey mystery) by J.A. Kazimer; “Dark Sky” (Joe Pickett novel) by C.J. Box; “Death by French Roast” (Bookstore Cafe mystery) by Alex Erickson; “Eggs on Ice” (Cackleberry Club mystery) by Laura Childs.
Comics and graphic novels: “Artemis Fowl: The Arctic Incident” by Eoin Colfer and Michael Moreci.
Teen: “Chain of Iron” (Last Hours series) by Cassandra Clare; “Diamond City” by Francesca Flores; “Infinity Reaper” (Infinity Cycle series) by Adam Silvera; “The Queen’s Secret” by Melissa de la Cruz.
Shot assistance offered
Senior citizens ages 50 and over who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft for youth will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
