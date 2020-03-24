James Reinoehl
CORUNNA — James A. Reinoehl, 72, of Corunna, and a 1965 Eastside graduate, died March 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Janet Martenies
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Janet L. Martenies, 84, of Hicksville, Ohio, died March 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Henry Fuller
AUBURN — Henry S. Fuller, 88, of Auburn, died March 19, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Roger Harnishfeger
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Roger D. Harnishfeger, 72, of Perrysbury, Ohio, formerly of Auburn and a graduate of Angola High School, died March 15, 2020.
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Ott
RANSOM, Ill. — Elizabeth “Anne” Ott, 84, of Ransom, Illinois and formerly of Auburn, died March 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Patricia Rickels
AUBURN — Patricia A. Rickels, 80, of Auburn, died March 15, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Virginia Kelham
GARRETT — Virginia “Ginny” Elaine Kelham of Garrett died March 15, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Richard Tustison
GARRETT — Richard “R.T.” Tustison, 71, of Garrett, died March 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Scheurich
AVILLA — William H. Scheurich, 78, of Avilla, died March 20, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Gaylord Campbell
LAOTTO — Gaylord “Gus” Campbell, 82, of LaOtto, died March 16, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Danna Zimmerman
HUDSON — Danna M. Zimmerman, 69, of Hudson, died March 13, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Stanley Bonar
KENDALLVILLE — Stanley Jerome Bonar, 82, of Kendallville, died March 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
John Fritz
KENDALLVILLE — John T. Fritz, 75, of Kendallville, died March 20, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Vernon Nisley
KENDALLVILLE — Vernon Nisley, 91, of Kendallville, died March 14, 2020.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jo Anne Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Jo Anne Williams, 65, of Kendallville, died March 15, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Myers
ROME CITY — Patricia Ann Myers, 84, of Rome City, died March 12, 2020.
Hess Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Dale Hiler Jr.
ANGOLA — Dale Courtlan Hiler Jr., 83, of Angola, died March 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Robert Peters Jr.
ANGOLA — Robert W. Peters Jr., 74, of Angola, died March 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Roger Schwertfager
ANGOLA — Roger Burton Schwertfager, 77, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Angola, died March 16, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Dennis Baxla
FREMONT — Dennis Martin Baxla, 69, of Fremont, died March 16, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Clara Caywood
FREMONT — Clara M. Caywood, 80, of Fremont, died March 13, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Dawn Sanders
FREMONT — Dawn Elizabeth Sanders, 49, of Fremont, died March 16, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Carleton Smith
ORLAND — Carleton V. Smith, 83, of Orland, died March 16, 2020.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
