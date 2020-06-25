BUTLER — The Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. today to discuss the proposed 2021 budget and any other matter brought before the board.
The meeting will take place in the second-floor meeting room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
For questions or more information, contact Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck at 868-5200 or by email at clerktreasurer@butler.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.