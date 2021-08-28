ST. JOE — A Garrett man complained of head pain after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole just around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5500 block of C.R. 51, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said Ezekiel T. Albert, 21, of Garrett, was driving north on C.R. 51 in his 2005 Chevrolet Impala when he fell asleep.
Police said Albert’s vehicle crossed left of center before leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The pole was broken into several pieces and the car came to rest in a yard. Both airbags deployed.
Albert complained of head pain, but refused medical treatment, police said. The car was a total loss.
County police were assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS and Brent’s Towing.
