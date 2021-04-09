BUTLER — Jessica Hartman wanted to do some good for her hometown as she nears college graduation.
Friday, Hartman led a group of volunteers in completing several projects in Butler, in sort of a “mini Day of Caring.”
She is an intern at the United Way of DeKalb County and organized volunteers from Inspiration Ministries, Goodwill Pre-ETS (Employee Transition Services) students from Eastside Junior-Senior High School, City of Butler Street Department employees and Butler firefighters.
“We just had to come up with an idea of what we wanted to do to help out our community or agency,” Hartman explained. “I thought Butler would be a good place to start.
“I know they do Day of Caring, but not as much here, because no one really asks for the help. It’s my hometown.”
Projects included cleaning windows of downtown businesses; clearing rubbish, spreading fresh mulch and planting flowers in landscaping vista and installing new plastic edging in Mason Park.
The weather cooperated so that all of the projects were completed in three hours.
Hartman, 22, organized Friday’s events for her capstone project at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Daughter of Mayor Mike and Sherry Hartman, she is majoring in human services. She plans to continue her education for a nutritionist certification.
Planning and preparation began in late 2020. “I just had to figure out what projects I wanted to do and who to ask as volunteers,” Jessica Hartman said.
The Pre-ETS program helps students gain skills for work and independent living from ages 14-22, according to Goodwill representative Mandy Cline.
“We help them with job skills and help them transition to post-secondary education or a job,” she said. Cline has been involved with the program about a year.
This summer, she said, the students will help the parks department with mulch and paint projects while taking care of three plots in Butler’s community garden.
“We may also be helping at the school and maybe helping people who can’t get things out of their homes for big trash day pickup,” Cline said.
“I think it was a great success last year,” she added. “Probably the biggest thing I’ve seen is these kids interacting with kids maybe they wouldn’t have in school.
“I’m hoping we’re building a great program between the community, the school and the students,” Cline said.
People wanting assistance with projects are asked to contact City of Butler Superintendent Eric Dohner through the Butler government office.
Tyler Cleverly, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County, said he was proud of Hartman’s efforts and hopes her work will encourage more people to register for the upcoming Day of Caring.
“We’re using that as a kick-start to our larger project, which is June 25,” Cleverly said. “The last few years, we haven’t had many projects from Butler. We’re trying to find a way we can give back to the community and to make sure people know they can apply.
“It’s awesome what she’s done. Jessica planned the whole thing. We’re just following her lead,” Cleverly added. “It’s exciting to see that she wants to give back to the community that she grew up in.”
Applications for the United Way’s Day of Caring may be found online at unitedwaydekalb.org, by visiting the United Way office at 950 W. 15th St. in Auburn or by calling 927-0995.
“I feel very proud of myself to get something like this done in Butler because it’s needed,” Hartman said. “I’m very happy that it’s turning out very well.”
