Butler man suffers cuts when semi tips over

BUTLER — A Butler man suffered minor cuts when the semi-trailer he was driving tipped over Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Leslie Nelson, 79, of Butler, sustained minor cuts according to a news release. He was taken by ambulance to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
Police said Nelson was attempting to empty his semi-trailer full of feed when the rear gate failed to open.
Nelson told police he raised the trailer bed to an upright position, and strong winds in the area caught the trailer and caused it to tip over.
Nelson was trapped inside the semi and had to be removed by the Butler Fire Department.
The Butler Police Department also assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.