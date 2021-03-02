These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 18-25. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing indicates the agency issuing the ticket.
Chadd A. Baker, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alex D. Banks, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Lance J. Barnhart, Ashley, speeding, $196 (WPD).
Gerado Bello, Ocala, Florida, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Joseph A. Bradam, Auburn, learner’s permit violation, $160 (AUB).
Mackenzie M. Browning, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Andrew S. Buss, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Shawn R. Carnahan, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Izak L. Carpenter, Butler, speeding, $196 (BPD).
Brittany Coldwate, Montgomery, Illinois, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin B. Cooper, Fort Wayne, improper display, $175 (AUB).
Joshua A. Counterman, Auburn, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
Aaron C. Dean, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (ISP).
Jaime F. Delgado, Garrett, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (GPD).
Roberto Diaz, Fort Wayne, unreasonable speed, $196 (DC).
Macie L. Eding, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Alma T. Franz, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jenna A. Freeman, Flint, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
David J. Goble, Albion, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Benjamin E. Graber, St. Joe, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (DC).
Thomas L. Harmon, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brooke J. Homier, Rome City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sean M.R. Huff, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD); learner permit violation, $175 (GPD).
Isaac J. Hyde, Spencerville, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC).
Michael L. Johnston, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shane K. Kellogg, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Trevor B. Kramer, Garrett, passing in no passing zone, $171 (DC).
Matthew C. Kurtz, Auburn, failure to procure resident deer crossbow license, $171 (ICO).
Gary A. Lautzenhiser III, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Alex A.S. Lovejoy, Corunna, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Brandi Abu Mallouh, Wabash, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Lajoyo A. McQueen, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Chan Mon, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Mark J. Nierman, Angola, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Brett A. Nixon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Kristopher C. Patrick, Butler, speeding, $165 (BPD).
Jayden M. Pomeroy, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joshua M.D. Reed, Butler, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (GPD).
Abdullah Sawal, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
Joseph D. Scheribel, Fort Wayne, passing improperly on the left, $171 (AUB).
Robert A. Schipper, Colon, Michigan, no or defective brake warning device, $235 (ISP).
Shane A. Schooley, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Seth A. Scottgorski, Kendallville, failure to register vehicle, $150 (DC).
John B. Smith, Cecil, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jamie M. Stevens, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Amber I. Strunk, Ligonier, false and fictitious, $175 (GPD).
Chance M. Sturdivant, Fort Wayne, failure to carry registration, $135.50 (GPD); no operator’s license in possession, $135.50 (GPD).
Aislin R. Sullivan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Donald E. Walker, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brenda A. Weber, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sarah B. White, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Julia M. Woods, Kendallville, speeding, $194 (AUB).
Michael S. Wright, Garrett, speeding, $171 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
