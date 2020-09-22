BUTLER — The Butler City Council set trick-or-treat hours and adopted a proposed $4 million, 2021 budget at Monday’s meeting.
Trick-or-treat hours will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. City officials are leaving participation at the will of parents.
“If you feel unsafe, stay home,” advised Mayor Mike Hartman.
To homeowners, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said, “If you’re uncomfortable with it, leave your porch light off.”
Hartman said he has talked with leaders in other communities, and many are moving forward with trick-or-treat plans, leaving participation up to parents and homeowners.
In a related move, trunk-or-treat, sponsored by Butler Indiana Happenings, will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the north lot of Eastside Junior-Senior High School at 603 E. Green St.
Space will not permit doing trunk-or-treat at the old Butler High School gymnasium on North Ash Street. The old gym is also being used as a COVID-19 testing site, Hartman said.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, a member of the Butler Indiana Happenings group, asks people who are interested in passing out treats to contact her so vehicles can be spread out in the parking lot.
The group has approval from the school. Instead of walking their children past a line of parked cars, this year, parents will drive their vehicles and children through the parking lot, where participants will give out candy as they pass.
The city’s 2021 budget includes general fund spending of $1,729,330, with a property tax levy of $568,195, Eck explained. The motor vehicle highway budget is projected at $683,859.
The fire department budget is $375,260; the park budget is $150,200; the police department’s budget, excluding salaries, is $141,800, and the Redevelopment Commission budget is $57,140.
Other budget projection include: the CEDIT budget is $139,000; the Cumulative Capital Improvement budget is $5,000; the Cumulative Capital Development budget is $35,000 and the riverboat fund is $6,000.
In addition, the City Council approved separate salary ordinances for employees and elected officials with some changes.
With Eric Dohner being promoted to city superintendent, the positions of public works manager and street superintendent have been eliminated, Eck explained.
Police officers will now receive an annual $1,000 clothing allowance as opposed to the current $800 allowance.
Third and final readings of the salary ordinances will take place at the Oct. 5 meeting.
Acting Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will conduct an on-site combined sewer overflow audit this week. He praised lab technician Lloyd Beard for his “exemplary” efforts preparing for the audit.
Following approval at an earlier meeting by the Butler Board of Works, the City Council approved entering into an inter-local agreement with the Houston Galveston Area Council, a public purchasing cooperative, for possible future equipment purchases.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said using an outside entity is permissible in Indiana, noting that several communities have used HGAC. Hollabaugh added he could not find any cost to the city for using the cooperative.
He said the city can use HGAC as needed for any qualified purchase or cancel participation at any time.
