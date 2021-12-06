BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 7000 block of C.R. 40 south of Butler around 4:47 a.m. Monday.
Colin Gary, 19, of Edgerton, Ohio was driving west on C.R. 40 in a 2018 Ford Fusion when he attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle.
Police said Gary ran off the south side of the road and struck the base of a large tree, causing the vehicle to roll. The car came to rest in the middle of the roadway.
Gary was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was transported to DeKalb Parkview Hospital, complaining of neck and back pain.
A release from the sheriff’s office said the car was a total loss.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
