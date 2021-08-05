BUTLER — The City of Butler has agreed to offer a local industry arrangements to resolve past-due utility payments.
By consensus at their meeting Monday, City Council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White agreed to offer a 12-month payment plan to CJ Automotive, 100 Commerce St., to recoup past-due water, wastewater and stormwater bills.
The Board of Works will have final approval on the matter at its Aug. 16 meeting, but that body has approved similar arrangements for residential customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills.
Under payment plans, customers agree to pay their regular bill each month, plus an additional amount, in order to pay off the balance owed in a given amount of time.
The balance owed by CJ Automotive was not revealed at the meeting, but City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh Tuesday estimated the amount to be about $31,000. At the meeting, city officials said some of it is over 120 days past due.
“It is a significant amount delinquent at this point,” Hollabaugh said. “Under our ordinances, these would be shut-off situations.
“With COVID being last year and into this year, we’ve adopted changes to allow for payment plans and repayment plans,” the attorney said. “The alternatives are water shut-off and liens other than payment plans.”
The company had been making payments every two weeks, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said. The city received a partial payment Friday after going 30 days without receiving payment.
“They’re going through some transition now of trying to get some new ownership,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “They ran into a couple of snags with two of their buyers, where funding had fallen through, but they have secured a third one now.”
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger wants to update the body cameras worn by his officers.
Finding the best vendor and how to pay for it are questions before the Butler Board of Works can consider the request.
On July 1, a new law went into effect governing body cameras that makes it illegal for a police officer to turn off his camera in anything involving a crime.
“We currently have a mismatched, hodge-podge of body cameras,” Heffelfinger explained. The cameras were purchased online, without a vendor, and did not come with a cloud-based storage option.
He has reached out to Axon and WatchGuard for pricing. Their packages are between $8,200-$9,000 per year in a five-year contract. Those prices include cameras and cloud-based data storage.
The data storage prevents recordings from being altered, the police chief noted. The cameras turn on when the police car’s emergency lights are activated.
Heffelfinger has requested product demonstrations.
“It’s something we need to look into,” the police chief said. “Just this week, we had two complaints against officers. Both of them were unfounded because the body cameras showed the complaints were not even in the ballpark of what really happened.
“It saves us in the long run, and I don’t want to go to jail because my camera quit working,” Heffelfinger said.
