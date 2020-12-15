BUTLER — Two separate COVID cases have been confirmed in the Eastside High School wrestling program, according to a story on the DeKalb Eastern school district's mobile phone app.
"Contact tracing is complete for both. The parents of the four students and six athletes affected, along with the one staff member affected, have been contacted with the ninth grade case," the announcement reads.
"The parents of the two students and four athletes affected, along with the one staff member affected, have been contacted with the 12th grade case.
"If you have not received communication from the school, there is no need to self-quarantine."
Tuesday, Eastside announced through its Eventlink scheduling tool that its wrestling meet at Woodlan Thursday has been canceled. In addition, Eastside will not compete in the Carroll Super Duals meet Saturday, according to Eventlink.
