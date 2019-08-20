Bob Gerber

BUTLER — Bob Gerber, 72, of Butler, died Aug. 13, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Duane Houser

BUTLER — Duane D. Houser, 92, of Butler, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Brittany High-Stinson

ST. JOE — Brittany Kay High-Stinson, 32, of St. Joe, died Aug. 12, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Norma Leas

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Norma Isabelle (Smith) Leas, 97, of Thousand Oaks, California and born in Butler, died Aug. 3, 2019.

James Higgins Jr.

SPARTA, Ill. — James T. “Jimmy” Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois and formerly of Waterloo, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Thomas Cobb III

HAMILTON — Thomas Edward Luke Cobb III, 21, of Hamilton, died Aug. 15, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Paul Freeburn

AUBURN — Paul E. Freeburn, 96, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carl Swift

AUBURN — Carl T. Swift, 94, of Auburn and formerly of Hamilton, died Aug. 13, 2019.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.

Ann Warner

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ann Bradin Warner, 96, of Harrisonburg, Virginia and born in Garrett, died Aug. 7, 2019.

Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, handled arrangements.

Peggy Callison

ANGOLA — Peggy Joyce Callison, 82, of Angola, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Leneya Evans

ANGOLA — Leneya R. Evans, 96, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Angola, died Aug. 11, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Patricia Flaharty

ANGOLA — Patricia Gail Flaharty, 80, of Big Long Lake, Angola, died Aug. 17, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gary Lundquist

ANGOLA — Gary Anton Lundquist, 66, of Angola, died Aug. 14, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Sandra Petre

VALPARAISO — Sandra Kay Petre, 64, of Valparaiso and born in Angola, died Aug. 11, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Alice Spallinger

ANGOLA — Alice Bernice Spallinger, 93, of Angola and formerly of Columbus Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 17, 2019.

Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, handled arrangements.

David Claxton

FREMONT — David Alan Claxton, 63, of Fremont, died Aug. 11, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Dudley Luzadder

FREMONT — Dudley Elsworth Luzadder, 92, of Snow Lake, Fremont, died Aug. 10, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Richard Troutman

FREMONT — Richard Earl Troutman, 89, of Fremont, died Aug. 14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Alvin Shaffer

ORLAND — Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland, died Aug. 14, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Edwin Workman

AVILLA — Edwin C. Workman, 80, of Avilla, died Aug. 12, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.

Anne Windle

KENDALLVILLE — Anne Windle, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 16, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Theresia Aumsbaugh

CHURUBUSCO — Theresia J. (Ihrie) Aumsbaugh, 91, of Churubusco and born in Kendallville, died Aug. 13, 2019.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

