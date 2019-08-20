Bob Gerber
BUTLER — Bob Gerber, 72, of Butler, died Aug. 13, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Duane Houser
BUTLER — Duane D. Houser, 92, of Butler, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Brittany High-Stinson
ST. JOE — Brittany Kay High-Stinson, 32, of St. Joe, died Aug. 12, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Norma Leas
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Norma Isabelle (Smith) Leas, 97, of Thousand Oaks, California and born in Butler, died Aug. 3, 2019.
James Higgins Jr.
SPARTA, Ill. — James T. “Jimmy” Higgins Jr., 44, of Sparta, Illinois and formerly of Waterloo, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Thomas Cobb III
HAMILTON — Thomas Edward Luke Cobb III, 21, of Hamilton, died Aug. 15, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Paul Freeburn
AUBURN — Paul E. Freeburn, 96, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carl Swift
AUBURN — Carl T. Swift, 94, of Auburn and formerly of Hamilton, died Aug. 13, 2019.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Ann Warner
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Ann Bradin Warner, 96, of Harrisonburg, Virginia and born in Garrett, died Aug. 7, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, handled arrangements.
Peggy Callison
ANGOLA — Peggy Joyce Callison, 82, of Angola, died Aug. 9, 2019.
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Leneya Evans
ANGOLA — Leneya R. Evans, 96, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Angola, died Aug. 11, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Patricia Flaharty
ANGOLA — Patricia Gail Flaharty, 80, of Big Long Lake, Angola, died Aug. 17, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gary Lundquist
ANGOLA — Gary Anton Lundquist, 66, of Angola, died Aug. 14, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Sandra Petre
VALPARAISO — Sandra Kay Petre, 64, of Valparaiso and born in Angola, died Aug. 11, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Alice Spallinger
ANGOLA — Alice Bernice Spallinger, 93, of Angola and formerly of Columbus Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 17, 2019.
Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, handled arrangements.
David Claxton
FREMONT — David Alan Claxton, 63, of Fremont, died Aug. 11, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Dudley Luzadder
FREMONT — Dudley Elsworth Luzadder, 92, of Snow Lake, Fremont, died Aug. 10, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Richard Troutman
FREMONT — Richard Earl Troutman, 89, of Fremont, died Aug. 14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Alvin Shaffer
ORLAND — Alvin Raymond Shaffer, 92, of Orland, died Aug. 14, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Edwin Workman
AVILLA — Edwin C. Workman, 80, of Avilla, died Aug. 12, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Anne Windle
KENDALLVILLE — Anne Windle, 73, of Kendallville, died Aug. 16, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Theresia Aumsbaugh
CHURUBUSCO — Theresia J. (Ihrie) Aumsbaugh, 91, of Churubusco and born in Kendallville, died Aug. 13, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
