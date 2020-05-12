These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 30-May 7. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court. Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agencies issuing the tickes. Robert L. Barnett, Saginaw, Michigan, open container violation, $196 (DC). Jeremy E. Bowers, Warren, speeding, $190 (AUB). Deborah P. Brokaw, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB). Daniel I. Brown, Auburn, speeding, $167 (ISP). Starr L. Chapman, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD). Phillip M. Dennison, Auburn, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (BPD); no valid driver’s license, $150 (BPD). Eugenia E. Estrada, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC). Johannes L. Geeraedts III, Butler, driving while suspended, $175 (BPD). Denny L. Gibson, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB). Nicholas E. Henry, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC). Olya K. Jarnagin, Garrett, broken tail light, $171 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); no license plate light, $171 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD); one working brake light, $171 (GPD). Jordan M. Kruse, Auburn, speeding, $160 (DC). Nannette C. Wynn-Morris, Auburn, false or fictitious registration, $175 (BPD). Matthew K. Reaser, Columbia City, expired plates, $150 (DC). David L. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC). Charles V. Stansell, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD). Kelsey M. Surber, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC). Adam P. Utnage, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC). (BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
