Produce patch taking root at Eastside

BUTLER — Working the land is what farmers and gardeners do and do very well.
Students in Eastside’s agriculture classes are getting first-hand experience in what it takes to prepare land and raise produce with a piece of ground between the softball field and main school campus.
Agriculture teacher Lauren Hook said the idea for the produce patch came to her while in college. “We had a class that was all about FFA program planning: ‘What is your vision for your program when you get to be a teacher?’
“This was one of the things I came up with when I was there, so to see this actually happening is really cool,” she said.
The patch — just under a quarter-acre — is located along the fence line just east of the softball field in a grassy area that sat behind the old Butler Elementary School.
Hook proposed growing pumpkins in the patch. DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell and Eastside Principal Orie Foster suggested sweet corn. Foster also donated seeds for tomatoes and a produce patch took root.
“We got that ball rolling this year,” Hook said. “We talked about different places we could do it — maybe at the school farm behind the elementary school or if they could find a green patch here by the high school that we could use.
“Dr. Conwell came up with this spot, which is perfect because it’s close to the ag room and we don’t have to take a bus to it.”
The school district’s maintenance department sprayed the plot to kill off the grass and Hook’s ag classes went to work in the spring.
“My classes tilled it and then we started the planting process before school was out,” she said.
The plot includes sweet corn, tomatoes and pie pumpkins — small ones that are perfect for pies.
“It’s come together really nicely,” Hook said. “A lot of things could have gone wrong — a lot of things did go wrong — but we were able to power through those.
“It’s virgin ground. We’re dealing with ground that was at one point was a school playground, parking lot or something like that, so the nutrients aren’t necessarily here.
“That’s been a challenge in making sure we have that fertilizer and looking to next year when we do this again, thinking of how we are going to get those nutrients back into the soil to help our crops more,” she said.
“Right now, things have greened up. They’ve come out of their yellow stage, so that’s been really nice.”
During the school year, every FFA class worked the plot on at least a couple of occasions. In the summer, 10-15 students — three or four at a time — have been regular workers.
With the school year over, getting students to come and help tend to the crops has been a challenge, as has been warm, dry conditions.
“We’ve figured out what time of day and day of the week works out for everyone so we can get people here to help,” Hook said. “It’s not my garden; it’s the kids’ garden.” The plants have been watered regularly to counter the dry conditions.
“My ag business class came up with a couple of different ideas” to sell the produce, she said.
“We talked about taking it to the farmer’s market here in Butler and the farmer’s market in Auburn or setting up a stand in front of the school where people can pick up their produce and drop their money in there.
“We had a group that decided it might be a cool idea to sell cooked corn on the cob at football games or set up produce stands there.”
Pumpkins will be made available for Butler’s Harvest Festival and to Butler and Riverdale elementary schools.
“Our goal this year was to make this possible,” Hook said. “We had this vision of this school produce patch that we wanted to see come to fruition.
“It’s happening. It’s a real thing now.
“Next year, our goal is to take what we’ve learned and make our patch a little bit bigger — to get it to that full quarter- or maybe even a half-acre — and diversifying what we grow.
“We’ve noticed that since we’ve tilled our ground, it’s kind of sandy, so maybe we can grow some watermelon or cantaloupe next year,” Hook said.
“We want to include the kids on what interests them and what they want to grow (because) that will be critical to the future of this produce patch.”
