BUTLER — With any new position or responsibilities, a period of adjustment is in order.
After defeating two opponents in the May primary and without an opponent in the November 5 general election, new Butler Mayor Mike Hartman was able to get a head start on his new responsibilities.
Hartman thanked Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, City Planner Steve Bingham and outgoing Mayor Ron Walter for making his transition as smooth as possible.
“It actually started a little after July 4,” Hartman said. “If no one signed up as an independent or Democrat, I knew I was going to be running unopposed (in the fall). Once that happened, Angela and Ron both started giving me information and said, ‘You might as well sit in on this now.’
“I sat in with Ron one night and we discussed the budget. I sat in with Angela another day and we discussed the budget,” he explained.
“Anything that would come up in the city, Ron was still in charge, but he put me in the loop on the emails,” Hartman said. “Some decisions that Ron thought would affect me for 2020 and beyond, he would let me put my two cents in.
“He didn’t want to make a decision that I was going to have to live with,” Hartman added. “Angela and Steve did that too. That made it a little easier instead of walking in Jan. 1 and having them throw everything at me and say, ‘Here you go.’
“I’m not coming into it blind, but I’m still learning,” Hartman said.
Hartman has already talked with the staff in the utility office, street and wastewater departments, Police Chief Jim Nichols and Fire Chief Jeff Shultz. He plans to talk soon with police officers and firefighters as groups in the future.
Hartman called the budget process an eye-opening experience, particularly the size of Butler’s budget, how some employees are paid and how some expenses are paid for.
“Butler’s budget is like $3 or $4 million,” he said. “I did not know the City of Butler’s budget was that big, and once you get into it and see what we’re paying for consulting, what we’re paying for equipment and what we’re paying for health care.
“That was a big eye-opener in seeing that side of it,” Hartman said. “I didn’t realize there were some employee wages come from different departments. The same way on equipment; if they buy a piece of equipment that’s going to be used by the street department, wastewater department, treatment plant, that’s a three-way split.
“I just thought they paid for it out of the budget and go on down the road,” he added.
Hartman identified the need for a code enforcement officer, bringing more housing to Butler, explore creating a downtown incubator for new businesses, cleaning up the Butler Company property and getting the south side sewer project funded and finished as his priorities.
He also isn’t afraid of thinking outside the box to solve issues or promote growth in the community.
“There’s a hundred different things I want to do; everybody says that when they start out, but you have to focus on a half dozen or so to start out.
“My number one priority was to get a code enforcement officer,” Hartman stated. “I wanted to get properties cleaned up, get rid of abandoned vehicles, the overgrown brush on properties, the different dilapidated structures.
“I wanted to come into this my very first day of office and have that person hired,” he said. “That has kind of fallen through. We’re going to advertise for that position again.
“It’s probably going to be disappointing to some people because I preached on wanting to get this done,” he said. “You know what, I want to do this right the first time. I don’t want to put a band-aid on it from day one.
“If it doesn’t feel right and it doesn’t look right, I don’t want to pursue it until I have the right person in there.”
The last lot in the second section of the Chapman Trails subdivision has been sold, leaving about a dozen lots in the third section of the Mayerknoll addition available for development, along with scattered lots in older neighborhoods.
“Where are we going to go?” Hartman said. Some considerations for more housing development include going further west off Independence or north of the current city limits.
“We’re going to have to get some builders involved and see what it’s going to take to get them interested,” the new mayor said. “I think other builders have made money here, but I don’t know how the infrastructure was set up. Did the city pay for that? That’s something I need to check into.”
In talking with DeKalb County Economic Development Director Anton King, Hartman learned that more than 4,500 people work in the 46721 ZIP code. With Butler’s population at just over 2,700 people, that means many people don’t stay in the community.
“It’s pretty easy to figure out that we have a lot of people coming to Butler to work and they’re going home, probably to Auburn, Allen County and Ohio.
“If you’ve got some good, quality housing, will they stick around? They could.” Hartman said. At a mayor’s conference, he learned that the trends have changed. Ten to 15 years ago, people tended to move closer to their workplace.
“Now, within the last 5-7 years, 70 percent of people move to a community because of the schools,” he said. “We have an excellent school system, and I would like to talk with Dr. Stephens (DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Jeff Stephens) to see how the City of Butler and school district could go together on some type of marketing.
“The school is our strong point, so let’s work with them,” Hartman said. “I know they’d like to have their enrollment grow.”
Another idea the new mayor has is creating a downtown business incubator that could spark growth, either owned by investors or by the city if funds are available.
“Some people say the city shouldn’t be in the real estate business, but I disagree,” he said. “If it’s going to grow your downtown or grow your city, you do whatever you’ve got to do.
“I envision having a storefront that we could re-do and divide it up into four, six or eight different spaces that someone with a small business could come in and rent that out,” Hartman explained. “I don’t think a small business could afford to buy a storefront, pay property taxes, utilities and stuff like that.
“To me, it’s worth researching,” he said.
To go with that, Hartman has been in very preliminary discussions with City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh about the possibility of creating a fund where people could donate toward downtown redevelopment.
Butler is waiting to learn if grant applications to clean up the former Butler Company site, destroyed by fire in March 2015 and for south side sewer system will be successful.
“If we get the money (for the Butler Co. property), great. If we don’t, I don’t know what the option is,” Hartman said. “The city’s going to have to find some money to clean it up on our own.
“If you’re not going to get a grant by the second time, you’re probably not going to get it,” he said. “It sounds easy, but it’s going to be a real pain for us to do it on our own.”
In addition to Butler’s existing residential tax abatement program, designed to generate new housing, Hartman wants to keep an eye on Albion, which is considering the implementation of a residential tax-increment financing district — the first of its kind in the state — to spark housing growth there.
“I’m not opposed to look at something from a totally different perspective,” Hartman said. “I’ve already had people tell me, ‘We’ve always done it this way for the last 20-25 years.
“It probably works, but is there a better way of doing it?” he said. “I’m at least going to take a chance and look at it. Maybe I do take a look at it and maybe that’s why we’ve done it the last 25 years if it’s the best way.”
That goes with Hartman’s thinking in appointing former DeKalb Eastern school board member Robert Haywood to serve on Butler’s Board of Works.
“It’s another way to get another person involved in the city,” Hartman explained. Before choosing this path, he talked with Danny McAfee, who has served on Auburn’s Board of Works as an appointed person. Garrett also has a mayor-appointed person on its board of works.
“You like to get another fresh set of eyes, that they’re there to look at the spending of the city,” he said. “Let’s try to step outside of the comfort zone a little bit. I’m not saying it’s going to work, but you’ve got to try it.”
Hartman believes it’s a good idea to have street, water and wastewater employees cross-trained in the event of an emergency or short-handed situations.
“There’s going to come a time that wastewater is going to need somebody to run a backhoe and no one’s available to run it,” the mayor said.
One of the City Council’s first acts will be to change meeting times. For many years, Board of Works meetings have started at 7 p.m., with City Council meetings at 7:30 p.m. or immediately after the Board of Works.
The proposed new meeting times are 6 p.m. for Board of Works and 6:30 p.m. for City Council. Hartman hopes the switch will encourage more citizens to attend meetings.
The new mayor is eager to get started.
“It’s something I want to do, and it’s something I’ll make happen,” Hartman stated. “We just need to maybe change the mindset of a lot of people.”
Butler Main Street’s inaugural Harvest Festival in October is an example of an event that brought people to the community.
“I had several people tell me while I was out campaigning that Butler’s just a pass-through city for people trying to get to Ohio or go to Kendallville.
“I don’t like that statement,” he said. “I want something to be here that’s going to attract people.
“We just need to get people fired up and interested again.”
