340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Website: butlerpubliclibrary.net
Upcoming activities
• Teen artists are invited to the library at 4 p.m. today, March 21.
• The next Friends of the Library meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• The next Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Learn new routines, including spring cleaning.
• Chuck Johnson will lead a discussion on finding graves at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Learn how to use the Find-A-Grave free site and little tricks to master clear, concise pictures of the graves.
• The library is collecting cardboard egg cartons for a craft this summer. Feel free to drop off your clean, empty cartons at the library.
• OneDrive will no longer be active beginning in April. If you are still using OneDrive, download the Libby app. Patrons can access all of their eLibrary resources through Libby. Patrons needing assistance are asked to see a staff member.
Ongoing activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
Game nights
Feeling the winter blues? Need some excitement to spice up your days? Get together with other adults to spend an hour twice a month playing your favorite games and enjoy snacks.
These game days will take place at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Monday in March. Games will include euchre, spades, bunco, chicken feet, dominoes and more.
New materials available
Arts and photography: "Linocut: A Creative Guide to Making Beautiful Prints" by Sam Marshall.
Science: "The Devil's Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance" by Dan Egan.
Society: "You Just Need to Lose Weight: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People" by Aubrey Gordon. "Day of the Dead in the USA: The Migration and Transformation of a Cultural Phenomenon" by Regina M. Marchi.
Health, mind and body: "Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle" by Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski. "The Perfectionist's Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power" by Katherine Morgan Schafler.
Literature and fiction: "The Gospel of Orla" by Eoghan Walls.
Teen: "Rosewood" by Sayantani DasGupta. "The Headmaster's List" by Melissa de la Cruz. "She Who Rides the Storm" by Caitlin Sangster.
Large print: "Detection Detail" (Rocky Mountain K9 unit series) by Terri Reed. "Remember Me" by Tracie Peterson. "The Tobacco Wives" by Adele Myers.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
