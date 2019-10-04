BUTLER — As of Friday, the second annual Butler Day of Service may include 14 projects around the community.
City Council member Jerry Eldridge, R-District 1, made the announcement.
The Butler Day of Service event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 22.
"To date, there are approximately 90-95 students plus about eight or nine adult leaders from Eastside Junior-Senior High School committed to volunteer," Eldridge wrote in an email. Therma-Tru, Color Master and New Millennium Building Systems have also pledged about 30 volunteers, he added. City employees and citizens have also stepped forward to help.
"This is almost double the participation from last year when we had about eight or nine projects and about 80 volunteers," Eldridge said. "I have spoken or met with almost all the applicants, and they are excited about the volunteer assistance on their behalf this year."
New Millennium will perform a special service project for a Vietnam veteran and his family during Day of Service. According to Eldridge, the veteran and his family moved to Butler from Boston about a year ago "and fell in love with the town."
The veteran earned a Bronze Star as an Army combat medic in the 1960s and is currently battling some health issues that make caring for his home difficult. Eldridge said the porch of the veteran's home needs to be repaired and rebuilt, along with landscaping.
"New Millennium team members and I recently met with the family," Eldridge said. "The team members made the commitment to help them with supplies and labor. This will likely be an all-day project at least. This is something they wanted to take on for their role in the Day of Service."
Eldridge expects to have the project list finalized
