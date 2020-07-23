BUTLER — One resident received an extension to a demolition order Monday, while orders to repair two houses proceeded to the next step.
Butler’s Unsafe Building Committee — comprised of Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson — heard the petitions Monday prior to the regular Board of Works meeting.
Michael Bell, who owns a fire-damaged property at 307 E. Green St., was given until Dec. 20 to have the home torn down.
Bell, with attorney Kevin Likes, appeared before the committee to request the extension.
Likes explained that demolishing the house has been delayed by the insurance company. While the residential property is covered, Likes said insurance claims on some of Bell’s personal property — including a large comic book collection and movies — have been delayed.
“My entire life was in that house,” Bell said.
In addition, Bell is to undergo a medical procedure, after which time he will be able to have the house torn down.
“Our intention is to ask for some time to get the matter settled,” Likes said. “We’re not asking for something indefinite or to kick the can down the road. Our job is to work with you and get this down before the end of the year.”
Board members approved the additional time, directing City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh and Likes to be in communication.
Owners of two other properties did not appear at Monday’s hearing, but the board moved forward with orders that their properties must be repaired.
Hollabaugh said Kenneth Miller, owner of the house at 417 Depot St., and Harlis and Elizabeth Damron, owners of the house at 242 W. Cherry St., were notified by certified mail with return receipt of the hearing and their opportunity to address the board.
With the Unsafe Building Committee affirming the repair orders, the property owners are given a 30-day notice to perform repairs, with 10 days to file an appeal, Hollabaugh said. After that time, the city can go to court to enforce the repair orders.
City Planner Steve Bingham shared the May 21 inspection reports of both properties, prepared by Jim Rediger of Property Inspection Consultants.
For the Depot Street house, the inspection report cited deteriorating soffits and overhangs; damaged, loose and missing gutters and downspouts; defective/deteriorating wood window frames and door frames; missing, damaged and/or deteriorating siding; structural sagging and defective/unsafe roof support; vines and vegetation growing through and in the structure, causing damage; and structurally unsafe chimney and foundation.
The report also indicated the Depot Street house does not currently have municipal water or sanitary sewer service.
The Cherry Street house has deteriorating roofing and sheeting, missing soffits, a deteriorating and defective chimney structure and deteriorating frames at doors and windows, according to its inspection report.
