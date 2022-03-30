These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 17-24. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Ronald C. Armstrong, Garrett, speeding, $190 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Nelson J. Bailey II, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Maury C. Brennemann, Woodburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Rita M. Brown, Garrett, permitting unauthorized driver to drive, $185 (GPD).
Stephen E. Buckner II, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Chandler L. Byers, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Beth M. Christie, Reading, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jason D. Cole, Woodburn, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Gary D. DeMaree, Muncie, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kevin J. Douglas, Angola, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
Michael L. Eck, Butler, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (BPD).
Aubrey L. Ehle, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jayme L. Etheridge, Fremont, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Jason J. Font, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Thomas E. Foote II, Angola, speeding, $196 (WPD).
Krystal R. Furlow, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Storm T. Genereaux, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $190 (DC).
Trevor J. George, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Skylar R. Gibson, St. Joe, provocation, $171 (DC).
Francis A. Hamman, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Holly E. Hardy, Hamilton, no license when required, $175 (DC).
William C. Heath, Auburn, speeding, $169 (DC); driving while suspended, $254 (DC).
Heather D. Houser, Hicksville, Ohio, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Johnathan M. Howard, Somerset, Kentucky, speeding, $165 (DC).
Lindsay M. Huffman, Marion, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Madison T. Kain, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Mitchell R. Kessler, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Jason T. Koenn II, Cecil, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Na Da Laing, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Lawrence L. Lee, Butler, false or fictitious registration, $171 (DC); possession of paraphernalia, $254 (WPD); driving while suspended, $254 (AUB); driving while suspended, $254 (WPD).
Glenn D. Lord III, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
Stuart J. Luthe, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Avery G. Maslowski, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jeremiah R. Mathes, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Terry L. Miller, Dorr, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Christopher T.F. Mohler, Hamilton, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
Hunner M. Monroe, Elkhart, speeding, $150 (DC).
Glenda S. Monterroso, Fort Wayne, learner permit violation, $160 (ISP).
Ciara N. Moore, Miami, Florida, driving while suspended, $231 (DC).
Sandra D. Morr II, Lima, Ohio, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (ISP).
Dontel D. Murdock, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
Matthew V. Murphy, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
Ashlie M. Ortega, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jared P. Osborn, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
Linda L. Paddock, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP).
Brittney M. Petosky, Franklin, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Shelby E. Pfefferkorn, Kendallville, false and fictitious, $175 (AUB).
April O. Roth, Archbold, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Melanie L. Rumsyre, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Carlene E. Rutledge, Lawton, Oklahoma, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Tara A. Schendel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Matthew A. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Matthew J. Snyder, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Breann S. Stone, Harlan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Daniel R. Stratton, Leo, failure to procure resident deer license, $171 (ICO).
Margaret M. Sturtevant, Plymouth, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Amanda K. Thomas, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael E. Todt, Leo, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Seth L. Tolin, Columbia City, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Abby M. Utz, Butler, learner permit violation, $150 (BPD).
Jacquel L. Walker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Chantel M. Wells, Butler, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Aaron L. Williams, Kendallville, expired registration, $175 (DC).
Chad S. Williams, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
