BUTLER — A scholarship fund has been started in memory of an Eastside wrestling coach who died in a tragic accident in January.
Lane Burns, 20, lost control of his truck on C.R. 61 northwest of Butler on Jan. 27. His vehicle hit a utility pole, snapping it in half, leaving live wires on the roadway.
Burns got out of his truck, stepped on a wire, and died at the scene.
Tina Gerke has started a GoFundMe account to establish a scholarship in Burns’ memory.
In addition to being a wrestling coach, Burns was a member of Eastside’s football and wrestling teams.
“It takes a lot to leave a legacy as great as Lane’s at such a young age, but his heart for others and his love for his family, friends, school and community will forever leave its mark,” Gerke said.
For more information, people may visit: gofundme.com/f/scholarship-in-memory-of-lane-burns.
