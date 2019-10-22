HAMILTON — A Hamilton man died when his motorcycle struck a deer Tuesday at 5:44 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Trent M. Smith, 54, was not wearing a helmet and died from head injuries he sustained in the crash, a police report said.
He was traveling westbound in the 7400 block of C.R. 4-A, four miles east of Hamilton, when his 2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle hit the deer.
County police received assistance from the Butler police and fire departments, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS and Life Flight of St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
