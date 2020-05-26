Library to reopen June 1
The Butler Public Library will reopen to the public Monday, June 1, library director Sarah Dempsey announced Wednesday.
The library will reopen with standard hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Social distancing and safety measures will be implemented, including a reduction in the number of public-use computers available, a one-hour time limit per day and regular disinfection of computers after each use.
Library staff members will wear masks at all times throughout the day. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks while at the library. Masks can be provided upon request.
Curbside holds, pickup and document services such as copies, faxes and scanning will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The library will continue to offer free Wi-Fi access from its parking lot. Virtual storytime programs, Zoom instruction, basic computer usage questions and Stretch and Move classes will continue to be offered through the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
In addition, eBooks and eAudioBooks are available through OverDrive, also accessible from the library’s website.
A drop box is open for all returns. Current due dates for checked out items is July 1, Dempsey noted.
Curbside pickup of items
While the Butler Public Library remains closed through Monday, curbside pickup of materials is available.
Curbside pickups are available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Patrons may place holds online or by calling the library. Evergreen holds are not available for curbside pickup.
Patrons are asked to call the library at 868-2351 upon arrival. Prepare to have items delivered into the trunk of your car.
All returns must be placed in drop boxes.
New materials available
Mysteries and thrillers: “Masked Prey” by John Sandford.
Children: “Summer Song” by Kevin Henkes; “You Are Ready! The World is Waiting” by Eric Carle.
DVD/Blu-ray: “Dolittle” on Blu-ray; “Little Women” on Blu-ray; “Looking for Alaska” on DVD; “The Gentlemen” on Blu-ray.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary. net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to get started.
Stretch and Move
Instructor Bob Wilson has put together stretches and movements people can do at home.
Visit the library’s website to find Wilson’s list. Written exercise instructions also are available online and can be printed for easy reference.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons. These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
