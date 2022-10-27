BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board approved its 2023 budget and moved ahead on two projects Monday.
The advertised budget has a tax rate of $1.02 per $100 assessed value and now goes to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said school districts purposely advertise a high tax rate and low assessed value to ensure they receive maximum funding. He said the goal is to have the final tax rate around 75 cents.
The budget includes anticipated expenses of $5.7 million in operations, $9.6 million in education, $2,947,614 in debt service and $1.2 million in the rainy day fund.
Later, Conwell said he tells people the education fund is for “anything that goes on within the four walls of the classroom and the people in it,” which would include teacher salaries.
Board members Kelly Brown, Phil Carpenter, Craig Davis, Richard Musser, Mat Snyder, Leon Steury and Sherri Strock approved the budget, as well as the three-year capital projects plan and bus replacement plan.
The capital projects plan includes the following anticipated expenses: $90,500 in 2023, $114,950 in 2024 and $127,050 in 2025.
The plan includes the purchase of a mower, two small utility vehicles and a maintenance vehicle in 2023; a maintenance vehicle, utility vehicle and small utility vehicle in 2024; and mower, bus maintenance vehicle and utility vehicle in 2025.
The bus replacement plan covers the years 2023-2027. Two buses are targeted for replacement each year, with an estimated cost of $144,304 each to replace one 2011 and one 2013 66-passenger model next year.
By a unanimous vote, the board hired Schenkel Construction Inc. of Fort Wayne for a $1.2 million improvements project at Eastside.
The work will include new sidewalks, fencing and lighting, plus drainage, parking and stadium entrance upgrades at the east section of the campus.
The work is expected to be begin in the spring.
As the business agent for both the Impact Institute and the Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative, DeKalb Eastern board members approve a number of transactions.
One of those is the renovation of two vacant retail spaces in Kendallville of approximately 21,500 square feet, giving more space to the welding and precision machining programs.
Impact Institute has received $2.5 million in grant funding to help pay for the renovations.
The school board authorized seeking bids for the work. Renovations will include reconfiguring walls and doorways, new doors, replacing architectural fixtures, electrical systems, and modifications to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and plumbing systems.
Davis and Musser asked for more information on what Impact pays in rent for the facility.
The board also authorized Eastside Spanish teacher Leanne Tijerina to begin planning for a 12-day trip to Italy, France and Spain in the summer of 2024. Students who were enrolled at Eastside during the 2023-2024 would be eligible.
In addition to Tijerina’s husband, Eastside Principal Orie Foster, said there would be one adult chaperone per every six students. The anticipated cost per student is just over $4,300 that can be paid in installments. The EF Educational Tours company also offers fundraising ideas for students, Foster noted.
The school board approved Conwell to attend the National School Superintendent Conference Feb. 16-18 in Texas. The board also approved attendance at the National School Board Conference April 1-3 in Florida.
The school board signed new teacher contracts for Katherine Schroeder, Eastside art, and Bailey Hendricks, Eastside English.
The board also accepted resignations of Ronda Bennigan, an instructional aide at Riverdale Elementary School; and Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative personnel Elizabeth (Eileen) Suarez, support; and Kayla Anderson, teacher.
The cooperative resignations prompted a discussion between Conwell and Davis.
“What’s going on?” Davis asked. “Are we giving them exit interviews? Are we finding out — is it because they’re not happy (that) they’re going somewhere else because of money?
“That’s a lot of employees that have left in a short amount of time,” he continued, noting that the board has received resignation notices for several meetings.
“Some of it is change of leadership,” Conwell responded. “You’ve got someone new in there so there’s different expectations. I can tell you all of those have been filled, except maybe one.”
Later, Brown asked for the turnover rate among NEISEC staff. Conwell said he would gather that information.
“Are they higher expectations with no leeway or are they asking for an extra amount of work on top of employees that wasn’t necessarily there previously?” Davis asked.
“I can’t speak for what was there previously. I can speak for those that are there now,” Conwell said. “It’s probably higher expectations.
“I have no problem figuring out the turnover rate and seeing if they have any type of exit interview.”
“I just want to make sure they are realistic expectations,” Davis said. “Are we giving them the proper tools needed to meet these expectations?
“I understand the positions are being filled, but that’s a lot of turnover in a short amount of time,” he continued. “I guess in my mind, we shouldn’t be having that much turnover just because we have new leadership.”
At the beginning of the meeting, school board members sampled hot and cold versions of Salinas spice latte, a pumpkin spice variety created by junior Seth Salinas that will be sold in the Eastside Blazer Bean café at school.
The recipe had to meet food guidelines. Salinas is investigating ideas for holiday and spring varieties.
