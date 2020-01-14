BUTLER — The Bobcat Youth League of Butler has made good progress on a $1.2 million fund drive to build four fields behind Butler Elementary School, but there’s still work to do.
The project will be completed in two phases, according to youth league officials Ben Steury and Brandon Brown.
The first phase will be to install fencing for two fields, build four dugouts and plant grass seed, they said. The first phase is intended to be completed for the start of the 2021 season. When finished, those fields will be usable for both baseball and softball, Steury said.
A second phase will create two more fields to the north of those fields. The north fields, to be completed in time for the 2022 season, will be designed for lob ball and T-ball use.
Recently, the baseball league and Butler Girls Softball groups came together to form one governing body with 11 members serving on the board of directors.
This project is being done in conjunction with the DeKalb County Eastern School District.
The school district will erect the fencing and dugouts, said DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens. Those will be constructed in late winter or early spring.
The youth league will be responsible for constructing the concession building and hiring a contractor.
“The ground for the baseball and softball fields were part of the original scope when Butler Elementary was designed” at the south end of the community, Stephens added. “The layout of the fields and the rough grade was included in the building of the school.”
The planned work at Butler Elementary is similar to what the school district has done in partnership with the Riverdale Youth League. Dugouts for one of the fields, new restrooms, a storage building and parking lot work were done behind the school in St. Joe.
“This is part of the mission of the school district,” Stephens said of the district’s participation with both youth leagues.
“The boys and girls who play on these fields are DeKalb Eastern students,” he added. “Keeping them involved, active and local in the summer simply reinforces their belief and commitment to our schools.
“Without the summer youth leagues, our students would have very limited recreational activities, so the leagues are critical to our students and community.”
The baseball league will continue to use Hathaway Park on Willow Street while the project is taking place, while the softball league will continue to play at two fields in Maxton Park, Steury and Brown said.
Once the new fields are ready, Hathaway and other city diamonds will continue to be used for tournaments and as secondary fields, Brown added.
“The goal is to have a home field for senior boys ready by 2021,” Brown said. “Currently, they don’t have one.”
The new fields will be situated where previous fields were started several years ago. Work is slated to begin this spring, Brown said. “Once we get our matching grant, we will start work on the concession stand,” he added.
The fields will be laid out in a quad system, with the backstops configured around a central concession stand.
To date, the youth league has received some substantial pledges, including $100,000 from Steel Dynamics. The Nucor Corp. — Nucor Building Systems, Nucor Fastener and Vulcraft — is contributing structural steel materials for restrooms, concessions, garage and shelter.
The youth league has more than $70,000 in league funds available to be used toward the project, and is working toward matching grants from foundations, Steury and Brown said.
The group has also reached out to several other companies and corporations for financial support.
Steury, who joined the youth league board in 2013, said league officials have steadily accumulated funding — about $10,000 per season — to go toward the program.
“We’re really trying to raise awareness,” Steury said. “It’s go time now.”
“This is a partnership between the City of Butler, the youth leagues and the school district,” Stephens added. “I am very encouraged and appreciate the willingness of all three entities to come together and work toward the betterment of our community and our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.