Audrey Kistler, 21, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amanda Allen, 35, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Feb. 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Scattergood, 39, of the 1400 block of C.R. 34, Auburn, was arrested when he turned himself in at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jamie Miller, 27, of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested Feb. 19 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Brown, 43, of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and contempt.
Robert Emenhiser, 39, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dale Taylor, 57, of the 200 block of Lane 148, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Feb. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.