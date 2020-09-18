GARRETT — Fireworks bursting overhead followed an explosive performance by the Eastside Blazers.
The Blazers (5-0), ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Class 2A polls, kept Garrett’s offense from getting on track, and the special teams unit consistently gave the offense short fields to work with.
The result was a 40-0 shutout in the annual Train Game.
Senior Hayden Gardner made four solo tackles and assisted on three others. He scored a defensive touchdown in the second quarter.
Senior Lane Burns intercepted a pass and returned four punts for 140 yards, enabling the Blazers to start several possessions deep in Garrett territory.
“What a great night for our kids to come out with another shutout,” Blazer coach Todd Mason said. “Offensively, we did some really good things. It was a good night overall for the Eastside football program.
“Coach (Tony) Smith is doing a great job with our special teams. Lane Burns had a couple of big returns and we changed field position around tonight.
“Those are signs of good football teams when you play all three phases of the game well,” Mason said. “That’s a good thing for us, and hopefully that will continue.”
Eastside turned it over on downs on its first possession of the contest, but the defense was ready to go from the start. On a third down play, Lane Cleckner sacked Garrett quarterback Aaden Lytle for a loss of 17 yards.
On the ensuing punt, Burns had the first big return, bringing it across midfield to the Garrett 1. Laban Davis took it in on the very next play. After the extra point, the Blazers led 7-0 with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first.
Garrett went three-and-out on its next two possessions.
The Railroaders faced second and long inside its own 20 early in the second when Eastside’s Tanner Huff knocked the ball out of Kolin Cope’s hands. Gardner scooped it up for a two-yard fumble return. The extra point failed, but the Blazers led 13-0.
Later, Gardner stopped Cope for a loss on Garrett’s next possession, and another Burns punt return set the Blazers up at the Garrett 31. On the first play, Davis ran around the left end for the score. Davis completed the conversion pass to Gavin Wallace for a 21-0 lead with 9:54 left in the half.
Cope ran for several yards, and a facemask penalty against Eastside tacked on 15 yards, giving Garrett a first down at the Blazer 40.
Cope ran three more times for short gains, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Taking over at its 32, Eastside needed four plays to score.
Davis completed a pass to Wallace over the middle for 19 yards. On the play, Wallace was drilled by Garrett’s Trey Richards. Richards took the worst of it, however, staying on the ground for several minutes before walking off. He did not return.
When play resumed, Davis called his own number and ran 50 yards for another score to extend the Eastside lead to 27-0.
The Railroaders picked up one first down on its first possession of the third, but stalled at midfield.
Burns fielded the punt at his 17 and returned it to the Garrett 38. Three plays later, Eastside was in the end zone once more, with Matt Firestine scoring from 23 yards out. The conversion pass failed, making it 33-0 with 7:22 left.
A penalty against the Blazers, an incomplete pass, a bad snap resulting in the loss of 11 yards and a sack on the next Railroader series preceded a partially blocked punt that gave the visitors the ball at the visitors’ 41.
Keeping the ball on the ground, Eastside gained two first downs before Davis ran it in from 30 yards out for the final score of the night with 1:51 left in the third.
The rest of the night was played under a running clock.
Cope ran 27 times for 100 yards to lead Garrett.
Davis led Eastside with 126 yards on 11 attempts and four touchdowns. Firestine finished with 66 yards on 11 carries.
Davis completed 6-of-12 passes for 93 yards. Wade Miller caught three passes for 65 yards.
Both teams return to divisional play Friday. Eastside hosts Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference Small Division game. Garrett visits West Noble in an NECC Big Division contest.
Extra Points
Garrett leads the Train Game series 28-18. Eastside has won the last five meetings in a row, and seven of the last eight. This matches Eastside's longest winning streak in the series. The Blazers won five straight meetings from 1997 to 2000, with two in the 1998 season. Garrett's longest string is 10 straight victories from 2005 to 2012, with two wins each in 2005 and 2010.
Eastside has not allowed a point in 15 consecutive quarters. In Week 2, Adams Central scored all 14 of its points in the first quarter. The Blazers have since shut out West Noble, Churubusco and now Garrett.
