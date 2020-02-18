Butler park board
to meet Feb. 26
BUTLER — The Butler Park and Recreation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Sewer district board
to meet Feb. 26
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
Legislators to speak
at Feb. 29 event
AUBURN — Local legislators will meet with constituents at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
The DeKalb County Chamber Partnership has invited Sen. Susan Glick, R-LaGrange; Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn; and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, to share updates on this year’s legislative session and give the community an opportunity to ask questions.
Lenten Luncheon series
to return March 4
BUTLER — The Lenten Luncheon series returns Wednesday, March 4.
The first luncheon will take place at noon at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church at the corner of C.R. 40 and C.R. 59 southwest of Butler. Pastor Dean Blimline of Butler United Methodist Church will be the speaker.
Future luncheons and speakers will be announced soon.
Luncheons will take place at noon each Wednesday during Lent.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
