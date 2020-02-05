4H plans Career
Scene Investigation
AUBURN — DeKalb County 4H invites all middle and high school youth to investigate the many careers available in northeastern Indiana. Visitors will learn a little about local companies, tour their facilities and find out if there’s a career that piques interest.
The DeKalb County tours will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Tour locations include MetalX’s Auburn facility and learning about careers in the metallurgy field before heading up to Pranger Enterprises in Hudson to learn about the plumbing/fire suppression/HVAC industries. Another destination is Yarde Veterinary Services to learn about careers in the veterinary sciences.
Registration is required and may be done at forms.gle/711yG53XGzriWSSxQ7 or by calling the DeKalb County Extension Office at 925-2562. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Transportation will not be provided, but Pranger Enterprises will provide lunch. The cost is $15 for youth not currently enrolled in 4H. It is free to current 4H members. For safety, all attendees must wear close-toed shoes.
If you are not interested in these specific careers, upcoming tour opportunities in neighboring counties may be found on Facebook at facebook.com/PUDeKalbCo4H/.
Businesses interested in showcasing career opportunities to DeKalb County youth should contact Lynne Wahlstrom at the Extension Office.
