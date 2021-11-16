BUTLER — While official action to annex approximately 75 acres of land into Butler’s city limits isn’t expected until Dec. 6 at the earliest, Monday, the City Council heard testimony during a 20-minute public hearing.
Elkhart-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Forest River wants three parcels of land it is purchasing along the west side of S.R. 1 and north of C.R. 32 to be annexed into the city, with plans to eventually construct four production buildings on the property.
Forest River submitted the annexation petition earlier this month, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said.
One of the requirements before the council can consider annexation is to hold a public hearing.
Forest River spokesman Mike Stump said each of the buildings would be 100,000 square feet with approximately 150 employees each.
The three undeveloped parcels are bordered by a mobile home park to the east and south, S.R. 1 to the east, C.R. 32 to the south, C.R. 65 and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the west and the ColorMaster property to the north. The property is located across S.R. 1 from Butler Elementary School.
“We’re pretty excited about expanding in Butler. We’ve had great success with the labor here,” Stump told the council. “We pay well, $30-$40 an hour. I think we will be a benefit to the town of Butler. I think there will be a lot of advantages to Forest River being here in town.
“As we progress along, there will be a lot more detailed plans submitted,” he said. “We don’t plan on building all four buildings at one time. We plan on building these buildings as needed.”
While the property is already in Butler’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction, it is not currently in the city limits.
All of the buildings would be pre-engineered steel, similar in appearance to Forest River’s recently constructed facility at 685 E. Main St. at Butler’s east end, Stump said in a response to a question from District 2 council member Gale Ryan.
Stump said the company typically has 1-1/2 weeks’ worth of production stored on site. “If you’re building 20 a day, that’s about 140-150 units that will be stored per building on site, getting ready to either satisfy shortages or waiting for a shipper to come along, pick it up and take it away,” he said.
While the preliminary development plan shows product storage near C.R. 32, Stump said he prefers storage to be surrounded by buildings for better security rather than having product stored close to a boundary.
Stump said the company is willing to talk with the public about its plans for Butler.
“We want to be fully open about what we’re going to do on that site,” he said. “We’re more than willing to meet with neighbors, have that kind of conversation and address whatever concerns they might have.”
City Planner Steve Bingham said the Indiana Department of Transportation will require the access drive to line up with the drive at Butler Elementary School.
Stump also doesn’t anticipate any traffic conflict with the school. Because its facilities operate on piece rates, he said there isn’t a set quitting time for employees.
“If they have 20 units to do, when they get 20 units done, they go home,” Stump said. “At 3:30, we’re not going to have 600 people going to be headed for the exits. That’s not how piece rate works.”
With employees starting their days at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., he anticipates most workers will go home by noon. The elementary school dismisses at 2:40 p.m. each day.
Kameron Beck and his wife own property on the south side of C.R. 32. He expressed concerns how the development will impact their land.
“My biggest concern is having to look at it now,” Beck said. “Are you going to do anything for us as in putting a berm up or plant trees?”
The city does have buffering requirements, Bingham said.
“We’re more than willing to do 4- to 6-foot mounds along the railroad tracks to help with site buffers,” Stump said.
“Can we plant trees across that to help for a noise break?” Beck asked.
“We’ll have to see what Steve requires,” Stump responded. “Typically, when we put trees on top of that, they’re not very dense so they would not be a 100% barrier there. … We would comply with whatever requirements the city would have in those regards.”
Stump offered to meet with the Becks about their concerns. Later, he said there will be no painting done at the proposed development.
“It’s going to suck. I’m being straight honest with you,” Beck said. “I’ll sit on my front porch and have to look at four buildings.”
An unidentified woman expressed concern about traffic using C.R. 32 when trains are blocking one of two railroad crossings in Butler.
Mayor Mike Hartman said there are discussions with DeKalb County officials about paving C.R. 32 from S.R. 1 to C.R. 65, but no current plans to pave C.R. 65.
Stump said there are no plans to use C.R. 32 as an entry/exit point. “I have no desire to do that and will not do that,” he said.
Hollabaugh said there will be additional opportunities for public comment and public hearings during the annexation and development plan approval process.
“With these development concerns that you have, I would recommend that you come to those meetings when you’re notified of them so these can be ironed out,” Hollabaugh told Beck.
“To be perfectly honest, I can’t tell you that we’re going to be able to solve all of your objections,” Stump told Beck. “We will work with you to minimize the impact it’s having on your quality of life.”
“Honestly, I’m worried about my property value,” Beck said. “I just bought more land, and now, this happens. It’s a tough thing to bite off right now.”
