ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the first quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Eli Baker, William Beck, Isaac Burns, Emerie Collins, Emily Davis, Emmerson Manon, Addison Minnick, Jeorjie Prough and Elsie Steury.
Honor roll
Sheyanna Alleshouse, Raylan Ballard, Adeline Fogle, Kyleigh Gamble, Mason Greim, Elsa Hooley, Maecyn Jackson, Liam Lauer, Hunter Lewis, Hayden McKean, Kyna Miller, Rilynn Nutt, Janet Perkins, Nicole Robinett, Alex Smith and Trevor Whitaker.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Isaac Daniels and Henry Rivir.
Honor roll
Morgan Ball, Jonathon Bultemeier, Audrina Collie, Laelah Collins, Mallory Davidhizar, Claire Delgado, Otto Dickerhoff, Jordan Dove, Alexa Edgar, Charlotte Flater, Caroline Hooley, Huck Keener, Connor Kimmel, Christian Miller, Hailee Raver, William Scott, Monroe Smith, Ryder Stark, Amelia Strong, Beau Tyree, Everly Wertman and Ava Yoder.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Riley Cummins, Lyla Davis, Cailynn Glander, Alivia Holcomb, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Allison Peters, Maleah Reinig, Anna Ruckman, Emmeleigh Shake and Morgan Wahl.
Honor roll
Madeleine Bultemeier, Jaxon Carter, Luke Davis, Destinee Erne, Madelyn Ferguson, Blake Gerke, Kaden Miller, Shay Miller, Isaac Perkins, Abigail Prosser, Alyssa Prosser, Kylee Richards, Jordi Sebert, Brantlee Shull, Colten Smith and Bethany Strong.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Khloe Akey, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Emma Dickes, Garret Dove, Alexis Grimes, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Emerson Reinig, Brody Smith, Zoey Smith, Levi Steury, Sienna Stilley, Gavin Strong, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Honor roll
Addison Carey, Tabitha Cox, Scott Cummins, Jaxson Dale, Luke Daniels, Quentin Dickerhoff, Bazelei Farrell, Harper Freeman, Elly Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Leah Kreischer, Karalynn Oliver, Laney Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Paige Santos, Danielle Sewards, Taytin Shaffer, Levi Shull, Aaron Strong, Christopher Thompson and AJ Trenary.
