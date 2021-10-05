BUTLER — The Butler City Council will act as a “conduit” to help Inspiration Ministries seek a grant to build three “recovery” houses on vacant Depot Street lots.
Monday, Inspiration Ministries president Andy Foster and Matt Vondran from the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council said the group intends to submit a $300,000 recovery housing grant request to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs while offering $100,000 of its own funds.
The houses planned for Butler would be for people who are recovering from substance abuse issues.
“We’ve been doing recovery housing for five or six years now, and we manage 17 properties, several of them in Butler,” Foster explained.
“We do intensive residential housing with lots of people in one house and we also do what we call permanent, supportive housing, kind of an alumni housing program,” he continued.
“We are targeting this grant as an opportunity to put on each (lot) a three-bedroom, modular home, stick-built, meeting building codes, not HUD (Housing and Urban Development), to be used as affordable, post-graduate, recovery housing,” Foster said.
“These men and women would not be fresh off the streets, out of incarceration,” he explained. “These would be men and women who have experienced recovery for 9-12 months and have finished a program.”
Because Inspiration Ministries can’t apply for the grant itself, it asked the City of Butler to act as a “conduit” for its application. The city acted in a similar fashion during the Butler Public Library’s expansion project several years ago, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck noted.
Before the draft application is due Oct. 29, public hearings will be held, Vondran explained. OCRA officials will offer critique, with another public hearing in December before the final application is due Dec. 17. Grant awards will be announced in January or February.
“It’s a pilot program,” Vondran said. “Their agency is exactly what the state is looking for, so they’re going to have a very competitive grant application. We have pretty high hopes that we’re going to get funding.”
Council members Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White authorized Mayor Mike Hartman to sign an agreement for Butler to serve as the conduit for Inspiration Ministries. Council members Tracey Hawkins and Eric Johnson were not present.
In other business, City Superintendent Eric Dohner said he wants to explore possible parking issues at the West Liberty Street and High Street intersection. At times, vehicles park in areas that make it difficult for others to pass.
Dohner also asked city officials to visit area nurseries to determine desired trees for a tree replacement program.
Council members approved the second readings of employee salaries and a 2021 salary correction ordinance.
By a 3-0 vote, the council also approved a two-year CEDIT plan. The plan outlines $142,000 projected expenses in 2022 and 2023. The largest single expense is $71,000 each year for Thompson Block/city hall renovation bond payments.
The CEDIT plan also outlines $30,000 each year in park improvements; $14,000 each year for unsafe building enforcement and demolition; $12,000 each year for Butler’s membership in the DeKalb Economic Development Partnership; $10,000 each year for sidewalk and curb replacement; and $5,000 each year for lease payments for the street department buildings.
Earlier, Board of Works members Ryan and Robert Haywood were informed that owners of 242 W. Cherry St. have been given until Oct. 22 to vacate the property. While the city granted a request from property owners to make repairs, owners have not given any updates since June and have not responded to legal correspondence.
A court ruling earlier this year upheld the city’s judgment that the house was unsafe for habitation and needed to be demolished. After that ruling, the city granted property owners an extension to try and make repairs. The city has hired a contractor to demolish the house after Oct. 22.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning received permission for American Pump to evaluate lift stations at North Beech Street and West Main Street.
As of Monday’s meeting, Lanning said parts for a control panel at the Meadowmere lift station have been delayed due to supply chain issues. If parts were ordered now, it would be into 2022 before all of the equipment could be delivered, he said.
The board hired Compass Land Surveying at $35,465 to perform work related to the city’s stormwater survey. That cost will be billed monthly, Eck said.
For $232,000, Donohue & Associates will perform planning and engineering work for the south side stormwater project. The city recently received a $2.625 million grant from the Indiana Finance Authority for a new stormwater line.
The board approved payments of $628,200 to Bowen Engineering and $64,937 to Donohue from Butler’s State Revolving Fund loan for long-term control plan improvements currently underway at the wastewater plant. The project began this summer — which included a temporary closure of U.S. 6 — to address combined sewer overflow issues in the city’s system.
Board members also approved a $5,873 proposal from Shetler Construction to make emergency roof repairs at the mausoleum in Butler Cemetery.
