Grants, donations
Thanks to grants from the Eastside Area Community Foundation and Friends of the Butler Public Library, as well as a gift in memory of Mae Frakes, the library has been able to substantially increase the number of large-print format books in its collection.
Through these generous donations, an outreach program has been established with The Laurels of DeKalb to offer reading materials to residents through monthly deliveries by library staff.
”We are grateful for these gifts, which allow us to serve our community beyond our doors,” said library director Sarah Dempsey.
Upcoming eventsMark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• A quilting weekend is planned for Friday through Sunday.
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the Community Room. New Friends are welcome.
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the Community Room. This month’s discussion book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
• Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Unit will be parked and open for appointments at the library on Thursday, May 6. To schedule a mammogram, call 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
New materials available
Large print: “Fast Ice” (The NUMA Files) by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown.
Biography: “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob” by Russell Shorto.
Business and investing: “Everybody has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting” by Justin McElroy; “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale” by Adam Minter; “The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics” by Tim Harford.
Audio book: “Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham.
Home and garden: “Scrap School: 12 All-New Designs from Amazing Quilters” by Lissa Alexander.
Health, mind and body: “Share Your Stuff. I’ll Go First: 10 Questions to Take Your Friendships to the Next Level” by Laura Tremaine.
Teen: “Rule of Wolves” (King of Scars Duology, 2) by Leigh Bardugo; “The Lucky Ones” by Liz Lawson. “We Are Not from Here” by Jenny Torres Sanchez; “We Set the Dark on Fire” by Tehlor Kay Mejia.
Events and activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Beginning April 6, masks are recommended but not required for patrons. If you would like a mask, one can be provided upon request.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
