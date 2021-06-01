340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Library adds Friday hours
The Butler Public Library is now open each Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Summer reading
Registration begins today, June 1, for the library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales.”
Programs will be geared toward preschool, grades 1-5 and teens.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
New materials available
Large print: “A Good Day for a Massacre” (Slash and Pecos Western, Book 2) and “Stand Up and Die,” both by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone; “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian; “The Bookstore on the Beach” by Brenda Novak; “The Daughters of Erietown” by Connie Schultz.
Literature and fiction: “Godshot” by Chelsea Bieker; “Secrets of Happiness” by Joan Silber; “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner; “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” by Dawnie Walton; “What Comes After” by JoAnne Tompkins.
Children: “Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!” by Julia March; “Somewhere in the City” by J.B. Frank; “The Crow and the Peacock” by Jo Fernihough; “Disney/Pixar Luca Step Into Reading: Step 2” and “Disney/Pixar Luca Step into Reading: Step 3,” both by RH Disney.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
To our readersButler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
