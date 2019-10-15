These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 3-10. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Randall K. Adam, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Berdey M. Ahmat, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Nicholas A. Aker, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Sabrina H. Al-Kadhimi, Ashley, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Habib H. Alkhatem, Terre Haute, speeding, $165 (AUB); no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
- Marrisa A. Andrade, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michelle R. Barens, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Derek A. Berhalter, Garrett, speeding, $190 (DC).
- James D. Boeskool, Liberty Township, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jennifer S. Bower, Fort Wayne, open container violation, $171 (GPD).
- Sidney L. Bower, Fort Wayne, open container violation, $171 (GPD).
- Darren L. Brandenberger, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Cassandra L. Branderhorst, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Justain W. Bryant, Florissant, Missouri, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
- Walter L. Buchs, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Brandi L. Burns, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $165.18 (AUB).
- Danielle R. Burns, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Mauricio L. Canales, Fishers, speeding, $180 (DC).
- Jessica S. Carboni, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Guy L. Chumney, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Laura M. Cook, Avilla, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Burchel Davis, Mark Center, Ohio, truck in violation of maximum weight limit, $5,060.50 (ISP).
- Harley K. DeLong, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ashley A. Deventer, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Roger A. Diehm, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Elizabeth A. Dielman, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Jasmine A. Druck, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Larry L. Ely, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Dustin A. Fackler, Harlan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Adrian D. Hernandez Garcia, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Rachel N. Gilson, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (DC).
- David J. Gorney, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Renea I. Hamman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jimmy L. Harlan Jr., Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Mervin J. Herschberger, Ligonier, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Dallas P. Hicks Jr., Garrett, throwing burning material from motor vehicle, $235 (GPD).
- Wil A. Horton, unlawful stopping, parking or standing, $165 (AUB).
- Samia A. Hosani, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Christopher A. Hosler, Bloomington, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mackenzie D. Hubert, Stockbridge, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kyle B. Hults, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Michael A. Johnston, Stone Mountain, Georgia, speeding, $150 (DC); driving while suspended, $235 (DC); consuming alcohol while driving, $235 (DC).
- Zachary R. Jones, Lima, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- John C. Laidacker, Mayfield, Kentucky, expired plates, $165 (ISP).
- Donald C. Leverton Jr., Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Khaleah D. Macey, Reading, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Dylan T. Mahoney, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Dalles M. Martin, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Roger L. McKinney, Kendallville, no financial responsibility, $235 (GPD).
- Edward G. Mendez, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mario A. Meraz, Fort Wayne, speeding in work site, $435.50 (ISP).
- Donna J. Miller, Wolcottville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Elyin F. Rizo Molina, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB); learner permit violation, $160 (AUB).
- Sarah K. Nicodemus, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (AUB).
- Samuel L. Parker, Bluffton, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Austin W. Poortenga, Crown Point, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
- Lisa M. Rankin, Centerville, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jeffrey N. Rattray, Muncie, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Jessie L. Robbins, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Alyssa A. Romero, Cecil, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Heather J. Rothbauer, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joshua D. Rowe, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Chase M. Secrist, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Hunter A. Sharick, Shipshewana, speeding, $180 (AUB).
- Bradley G. Stroble, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Riley M. Thompson, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brent M. Tomlinson, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Vianney Toyi, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jason M. Vincent, Athens, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ryan S. Walkup, Avilla, truck in violation of maximum weight limit, $695.50 (ISP).
- Zachary P. Walters, Avilla, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Matthew J. Wichlinski, Indianapolis, improper passing, $171 (ISP).
- Jeremiah K. Wilson, Hammond, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Lydia B. Wohlers, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jerold L. Young, Allegan, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Mashanda M. Young, Three Rivers, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Melanie F. Zolman, Waterloo, failure to stop at through intersection, $171 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket. ; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.