These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 9-16. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Linda S. Aldridge, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Amelia M. Allen, Nashville, Tennessee, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
- Joseph N. Badman, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Nicholas W. Bemis, St. Joe, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- William T. Beverly, Garrett, failure to yield right-of-way, $196 (DC).
- Ryan L. Bilger, Garrett, false and fictitious, $175 (AUB).
- Dylan R. Booth, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Gregory D. Bradley, Calvert City, Kentucky, no operator’s license when required, $175 (WPD).
- Charles R. Burns, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Bobbie R. Campbell, Ashley, speeding, $171 (AS).
- Spencer P. Cohen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB); speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Elle M. Davis, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Daniel J. Days, Corunna, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Marcos A. De Oliveira, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Bernice L. DeLong, Butler, speeding, $196 (BPD).
- David M. Derry, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Daniel J. Dixon, Oakwood, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Haley D. Fitch, Angola, speeding, $174.50 (DC).
- William M. Fulton, Franklin, Kentucky, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Tracy A. Gantt, Ashley, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Jennifer K. Gardner, Garrett, speeding, $196 (GPD).
- Jose A. Zaragoza Gomez, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Melissa E. Halstead, Mason, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Samantha P. Hamblin, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Travis M. Hensley, Leo, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Tyler J. Hibbard, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Saleena E. Hill, Spencerville, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (DC).
- Kelli A. Ilderton, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Juniper R. Johnson, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Tamara L. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Cassandra A. Joseph, Hilliard, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Daniel L. Lehman, Goshen, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Luis A. Montemayor-Lugo, Saginaw, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Janet D. Massey, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Tyler J. Maynard, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Zachary S. Merrick, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
- Ben Z. Ming, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- Clayton M. Mortazavi, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alana M. Murphy, Garrett, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Ronald R. Ostlund Jr., Fort Wayne, funeral procession violation, $171 (GPD).
- Ashley N. Overbay, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Taya M. Parks, Huntertown, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Dominique G. Patterson, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Ramona J. Pearson, Van Wert, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Nicholas R. Peaslee, Angola, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Brittany L. Petrie, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ryan A. Pfefferkorn, Waterloo, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Steven M. Pontzius, Auburn, motorcycle learner’s permit violation, $175 (GPD).
- Richard R. Reardon, Woodburn, expired license plates, $150 (AUB).
- Rickie R. Reemer, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Ashley J. Rhinehart, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Katelyn O. Rondeau, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Leise M. Rosman, Huntertown, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Bradley D. Sadilex, Columbia City, not licensed for type of vehicle operated, $285 (ISP).
- Andrew J. Schrock, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Marlene R. Friend-Schurr, Hudson, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jason S. Shearer, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Mark D. Shinn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Shaun D. Short, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Dakoda M. Slone, Waterloo, speeding, $167 (GPD).
- Linda L. Soules, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Maria N. Steffel, Sherwood, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Deborah K. Studebaker, Kendallville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (ISP).
- Nicholas J. Thomas, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Noel S. Valle, Garrett, speeding, $196 GPD).
- Raymond E. VanBlaricom, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jason M. Wallace, Fort Wayne, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, $308 (BPD).
- David L. Wardell, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kathy A. Williams, Pinckney, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Timothy J. Wueller, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
