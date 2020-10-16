BUTLER — Serving in school administration is something Shane Conwell has aspired to do since his career in education began in his native Ohio.
Conwell, 37, knows he’ll have big shoes to fill when he leads the DeKalb Eastern school district in March when Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens retires after 25 years in that role.
Stephens’ last day in the role is March 5, the last day before spring break, and Conwell takes over the following day.
Conwell was appointed to the position at the Oct. 12 school board meeting. The school board will conduct a required public contract hearing at its November hearing, with final contract approval in December.
Conwell and wife Maria have two sons, ages 1 and 3, “future Blazers” as he described them. The Conwells are seeking to move into the school district.
“I always knew I wanted to go into administration,” he said. “I knew that even before I came to DeKalb Eastern. I didn’t know what that looked like; I’ve never really been one to force the issue.
“I just figure you put your head down, get to work and let the chips fall where they may,” Conwell stated.
“I’m glad it’s worked out the way it has, because I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
The future superintendent came to DeKalb Eastern for the 2012-2013 school year, after spending five years as a health and physical education teacher at his hometown district near Akron, Ohio. He earned his administrative degree at Cleveland State University.
Currently, he is working to complete his doctorate at Ball State University. Conwell earned his superintendent’s license a couple of months ago.
He started as a teacher at Eastside, serving as girls basketball coach, when, in 2016, he led the Blazers to their first sectional championship since 1979.
Conwell transitioned to dean of students and served in a guidance role at the high school, later becoming assistant principal.
In the 2018-2019 school year, he moved to the DeKalb Eastern central administration office, where he serves as chief financial officer for the school district.
Working side-by-side with Stephens has been educational.
“I just want to make sure Dr. Stephens gets the credit he deserves,” Conwell said. “He’s been in one location for 37 years, and he’s been superintendent for 25 years. That’s unheard of in almost any profession, especially in superintendency.
“He may be titled as superintendent, but he is a teacher at his core,” he continued. “He’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever seen and been around. I just hope he gets the credit he deserves.
“His mentorship has been just phenomenal,” Conwell added. “You learn a lot, and when you’ve been doing something for 25 years and you’ve been doing it great, it’s very credible.
“What has been fun and enjoyable is being able to see the different lenses that DeKalb Eastern has, in terms of being a teacher, dean of students, administrator and central office administration.
“You realize real quick that he has established a culture of excellence. He is very innovative and he is always seeking to grow,” Conwell said. “He’s always focused on students. You get that sense of direction. You can see that as an administrator, but when I’m over here, I can pretty well determine what decision he’s going to make just because I know what he stands for.
“In terms of involving me in the process, I’m in conversation with him daily,” he said.
Conwell, with Stephens and others, has been involved in DeKalb Eastern’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning.
“When the coronavirus hit back in March, I turned to him and said, ‘What are we going to do?’
“He basically said, ‘Get out your pen and paper because we’re doing this together,’ along with administration, teachers, the state and what the doctors told us to do.
“I was involved in those meetings with the local health department from the get-go and with our DeKalb County superintendents as well,” Conwell said. “I’ve been involved with those meetings since all of this hit.”
That made for quite an introduction to decision making.
“None of this is good. It’s really changed our lives and how we go about school, but if there’s anything positive we can take from it, is it’s taught us as educators and individuals in society what matters most,” Conwell stated.
“All of the bells and whistles were taken away from us in March, and we had to get back to basics, and really, that’s what matters most, is fundamentals.”
When March 6 comes and he becomes superintendent, Conwell said he does not foresee any need to make any changes.
“There’s a tradition here of excellence. There’s a tradition here of growth and innovation, and a tradition of being focused on students,” he said. “I want to continue that.
“What I quickly learned here is we have great students, a great staff, a great community, and we have a great school board, and I want to continue to do those great things,” Conwell said. “There’s a reason why we’re at where we’re at.
“It’s a great honor to serve and lead this fantastic community.
“I just want to continue that tradition of excellence that’s been established here,” he said. “I want to continue to grow, continue to innovate and continue to be focused on students. That’s what I’m here for.”
