FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, in conjunction with Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast, will host a job fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 in the university’s Walb Union International Ballroom.
Seventy-nine companies and organizations with a total of 2,072 job openings are expected to attend.
“Hoosiers in northeast Indiana have the good fortune of an unprecedented job market that offers a wide range of opportunities for those looking to work or advance in their careers,” Banks said. “Local employers are looking to fill thousands of jobs immediately, and I urge all those interested to stop by my job fair to learn about the many opportunities that await our community.”
The companies represented at the job fair span a wide variety of industries, including construction, finance, government, health care, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
“We are deeply committed to ensuring rewarding career opportunities for our highly educated students and alumni,” said Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, Chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “Having the region’s top employers on campus for this job fair is just one of the many ways we connect our talented students and alumni with the many opportunities that are ready and waiting for them.”
WorkOne Northeast representatives will also be available to assist job seekers with résumés and provide guidance on job interview techniques.
“First impressions are crucial in seeking a job, and those can occur in a résumé, cover letter, or face-to-face interviews,” said Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works, which oversees the region’s WorkOne Northeast career centers. “We encourage people to take advantage of the WorkOne guidance offered at the job fair.”
In addition to Purdue Fort Wayne, representatives of other colleges, universities, and postsecondary education providers will also be at the job fair to provide information for those who are interested in furthering their education.
The job fair and WorkOne Northeast guidance opportunities are free.
Parking for attendees is available in Parking Garage 2 (P2), which is near the Walb Union on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.
For additional information, contact Susan Alderman at 481-6165 (office), 489-5349 (cell), or by email at susan.alderman@pfw.edu.
