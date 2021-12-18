BUTLER — The Butler City Council added approximately 30 acres of land into the city’s boundaries during a special meeting Monday.
By a 4-0 vote, council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White approved the third reading of an ordinance to annex the land, located at the south edge of the community.
Forest River Products requested the annexation so it could expand its operations in Butler.
A recreational vehicle manufacturer with facilities already located at 685 E. Main St. in Butler, Forest River wants to construct up to four manufacturing buildings on the land at the south edge of the city, on the west side of S.R. 1, across the road from Butler Elementary School.
The annexed land is bordered by a mobile home park and S.R. 1 to the east, C.R. 32 to the south, C.R. 65 and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the west and the ColorMaster property to the north.
The council approved first two readings at its Dec. 6 meeting, but could not continue as only three of the four sitting council members were present. The District 3 seat remains vacant after Gary Miller resigned to move out of Butler.
In order to meet the 60-day deadline on which to act, the special meeting was set for Monday instead of waiting until its next regular session on Dec. 20. Forest River filed the annexation petition Oct. 15.
While the annexation has been approved, Forest River must submit development plans to Butler’s Plan Commission, a process that will continue into 2022.
At the Dec. 6 meeting, the City Council also approved a fiscal plan that outlines city and Forest River responsibilities concerning the new property.
Because it is not currently served by Butler utilities, the approved fiscal plan stipulates that Forest River must install a sanitary sewer main, water main, drainage and any roads within the property to city specifications, connect to existing utilities and roads and deed those improvements to the city upon satisfactory inspection and completion. The city will then maintain those improvements.
